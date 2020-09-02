Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is surveying staff to develop a presidential profile as it searches again for new leadership.
Charles Terrell announced early this year that he will leave as the school’s president.
But the COVID-plagued search culminated in July with the board of governors passing on both candidates it interviewed. Terrell agreed to remain in office through the end of the year.
The school is working with a community college group to find the new president.
EWVCTC staff has until 2 p.m. Sept. 24 to respond to the survey.
The new timeline calls for the presidential profile to be drafted in October and a deadline for applications of Jan. 12, with interviews in February.
* * *
No new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hampshire County for 10 days (as of Tuesday morning).
* * *
Pilgrim’s, the poultry processing operation, has rolled out a training program called Impact at its Moorefield facility.
A library of e-learning and hands-on mechanical skills concentrates on safety. It also provides basic, intermediate and advanced training in maintenance skills such as pneumatics, hydraulics, mechanical, welding and electrical courses.
* * *
The Hampshire County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting set for October has been canceled.
* * *
A couple of regional health-care systems have received grants from Health and Human Services’ Health Center Cluster program.
“I’m glad grants have been awarded by HHS to health centers throughout West Virginia’s Second Congressional District,” Congressman Alex Mooney said in last week’s announcement. “Funds for these health centers will help keep our communities healthy through primary and preventative care and treatment services.”
E.A. Hawse Health Center in Baker will receive $308,299
Shenandoah Valley Medical Systems in Berkeley County will receive $210,239.
* * *
The attorney for the grassroots effort to force an ownership change of the Oldtown Bridge will be in Green Spring Saturday afternoon.
Organizer Belinda Sue Kiser said the group will be holding another fundraiser Saturday starting at noon at Green Spring Park, selling sandwiches and holding a flea market.
* * *
Gas prices jumped 11.9 cents a gallon in West Virginia last week, averaging $2.26 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations.
Gas prices in West Virginia are 15.4 cents higher than a month ago, but 25.8 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average rose 3.5 cents last week, averaging $2.22 Sunday, up 4.0 cents in a month, but down 34.4 cents in a year.
