CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge town water system has received a violation notice for copper and lead, the Town Council learned at their monthly meeting on Dec. 8.
The council also discussed preparations planned by the Department of Transportation to begin work on renovating the green bridge on U.S. 50.
The water system violation notice resulted from a procedural problem, and not because there is anything unsafe about the town’s water. Paperwork documenting the necessary tests was not submitted on the required schedule.
Water system superintendent Steve Bowers said he could not find the paperwork documenting sampling by former superintendent Travis Garcia before his sudden death last March.
A public notice must be sent to water system customers, required by law, notifying them there has been violation. Mayor Laura Turner and the council expressed hope that people will read the notice carefully and understand it resulted from a paperwork problem, and nothing unsafe has been found in the town’s water.
The town has been notified that the Department of Transportation is preparing to start work on the temporary bridge across the Cacapon needed so work can be done on the green bridge in the center of town.
The town’s water and sewer lines will have to be relocated. The DOT will pay for this if they order the work, but the town has been notified that the town could do the relocation, in which case the town would pay for it.
Mayor Turner asked why the town would want to do this, and Councilman Nathan Spencer pointed out that if the work is done by the DOT, the DOT will be liable for any problems.
The council agreed that the town should allow the DOT to do the work, though Mayor Turner recommended the town ask what materials will be used, to make sure the work meets the same standards as the rest of the town’s new water and sewer systems.
Bowers reported receiving a similar notification saying the pumping station at the bridge would have to be replaced. It was agreed that if the DOT wanted the station replaced, DOT should do the work and pay for it.
The council discussed a couple of complaints the town office had received.
The first involved what was described as a trailer parked at a residence on Christian Church Road that is not connected to the sewer lines, a violation of a town ordinance requiring this.
Mayor Turner noted that the ordinance was written to apply to a broad range of possibilities, including “portable dwellings,” but the vehicle in question was obviously a camper parked in someone’s driveway, with no sign that anyone was living in it. She suggested the ordinance needs some revision.
There has also been a complaint about the 2.5% fee charged by the town to people paying bills with a credit card. The 2.5% is what the credit card company charges for use of the card, and Mayor Turner explained that the town is required to pass on the added cost.
In other business, the town is still looking for a resident at least 18 years of age to fill the position of town recorder, offering modest pay and an opportunity to become involved in town government. Interested people should inquire at the town offices.
The council agreed a special budget meeting will be scheduled in January. They will work on the budget for the next fiscal year, beginning July 1, which is due in the state auditor’s office in March, and will also be doing revisions on this year’s budget, adjusting it to incorporate both unanticipated revenue and unforeseen expenses.
The town’s sewer improvement project is being advertised for bids, with a virtual pre-bid meeting scheduled for last Wednesday and a virtual bid opening scheduled for Jan. 13.
The town offices will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Thursday, Dec. 24) and remain closed on Dec. 25.
The council agreed the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department will be asked for help with flushing the town hydrants.
