CHARLESTON — The West Virginia National Guard is delivering 8,000 Christmas gifts to students in 36 counties across the state.
The presents were collected with donations as part of First Lady Cathy Justice’s Communities In Schools initiative, a program that works to remove barriers to student graduation.
Cynthia Sorsaia, a Communities In Schools program coordinator at the West Virginia Department of Education, said the number of gifts collected this year doubled from last year.
“This project is making so many children feel happy and loved,” said Tracy Komorowski, another Communities In Schools program coordinator who helped organize the effort.
Students who received gifts are case managed by Communities In Schools. Communities In Schools deploys site coordinators who build relationships with students inside schools and help staff to identify challenges facing students in school or at home.
WVU to receive up
to $4.8 million for livestock project
2
CHARLESTON — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said last week that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding.
In a news release, the senators said the funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide financial and technical help for Appalachian farmers and agricultural producers to support adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.
The university is partnering with Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, West Virginia State University, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, the Soil and Water Conservation Division of Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation, and Hickory Nut Gap on the project.
Governor appoints Monongalia County circuit judge
3
MORGANTOWN — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher’s appointment last week. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31.
DeChristopher currently is the Monongalia County prosecutor.
She is a graduate of West Virginia University’s law school.
Natural resources
officers get $6,000 pay raises
4
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources police officers will receive an immediate $6,000 pay raise, Gov. Jim Justice said last week.
Justice made the announcement at an event announcing the DNR’s new K-9 programs. Funding for the raises will come from a special revenue account.
“Our WVDNR Police officers do an incredible job every day protecting our state’s natural resources and keeping our state parks and forests, wildlife management areas, lakes, rivers and streams safe for folks to enjoy,” Justice said in a statement. “They deserve to be compensated for the hard work and dedication they put in day in and day out and I am proud to announce this pay raise.”
DNR police officers are responsible for enforcing game and fishing laws and rules relating to littering, forestry, state parks, environmental and solid waste, pleasure boating and whitewater rafting. They also patrol the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system, assist other law enforcement agencies and first responders and oversee the state’s hunter education and boating safety education programs.
Public higher
education enrollment mostly flat
5
CHARLESTON — Enrollment in West Virginia’s public higher education institutions remained mostly flat this fall compared to the same period last year.
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission says enrollment at the state’s community and technical colleges rose from 15,555 in 2021 to 15,770 in 2022. Public 4-year institution enrollment dropped from 57,102 in 2021 to 56,303 in 2022, a 1.4% decline.
First-time freshmen enrollment rose from 2,441 in 2021 to 2,530 in 2022 at community and technical colleges, and from 9,433 in 2021 to 9,802 in 2022 at public universities.
More than 900 additional high school students took dual enrollment classes at higher education institutions compared with 2021. Community and technical colleges, 3,212 took dual enrollment courses in 2022, while 5,908 took the courses at state universities.
West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education Sarah Armstrong Tucker stressed the importance of dual enrollment in a state with a college-going rate of 45.9%.
Ex-school counselor sentenced for child porn, enticement
6
CHARLESTON —A former elementary school counselor in West Virginia who admitted to possessing child pornography and posing as an 18-year-old on social media to communicate with girls was sentenced to 25 years in prison last week.
Federal prosecutors said that beginning in January 2020, Todd C. Roatsey of Elkview persuaded 2 girls to record and send him numerous sexually explicit videos, and he reciprocated.
Roatsey also used his Snapchat account to communicate with girls he knew through his position as a Pinch Elementary School counselor in Kanawha County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.