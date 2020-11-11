The HHS ag program builds skills to shape students’ futures
It was all busy, busy, busy last Thursday as the 6th (and last) butchering day of the season was well under way: some students were cutting pieces to be made into sausage, some were vacuum-sealing and packaging the meat, some were observing, but all of them had something in common:
They’re all building skills that will follow them into their futures.
The facility at HHS is a well-oiled machine and a home base for students, even though the actual “evisceration” of the hogs happens offsite.
“We can’t do the evisceration here,” ag teacher Ronnie Watson explained. “That has to be done in a different inspected facility. We’re inspected here, but to sell to the public through the WVDA.”
Ag teacher Rachel Sulser said simply, “We have to be inspected in order to sell, but we just can’t harvest.”
There’s a lot happening on a butchering day. Watson walks around, watching his students cut pieces of pork for sausage, saying, “You gotta have fat in there, to give it flavor.”
Even though the students have direction from their teachers, make no mistake: it’s their project, through and through.
“The kids do it all,” Watson commented. “They raise the hog and feed the hog, then send it to Hampshire Meats. The big project is the ham and the bacon, but they can take the rest of it home.”
The ham and bacon are kept in the onsite, climate-controlled facility before they’re ready for the annual sale in March.
“It’s 1 day for every 3 pounds, so roughly 100 days,” said Sulser about how long the meat is kept in the climate-controlled facility. “There are 47 exhibitors in the program, and they learn the entire process.”
It’s not really an easy process either, added ag teacher Isaac Lewis.
“There’s lots of steps, and many of them are tedious and little known,” he admitted.
Lewis broke down the process. The pigs are generally born in February or March, and the students buy them mid-summer when they’re between 80 and 100 pounds.
“We will help (students) find the pigs, but most can find their own,” Watson added proudly.
Lewis said this year’s timeline was a little “goofy” with the pandemic, making it a little tougher on the students. Butchering starts early, at the end of August and happens periodically throughout September, October and November.
A lot depends on a hog’s genetics, but 270 pounds is pretty much the sweet spot, and then it’s time to butcher. Watson explained that after butchering, the meat can either be for family consumption or students can sell it for additional revenue.
The students are invested in the hogs from the time they’re piglets. They put out their own money to purchase both the hogs and the feed.
Butchering the pigs looks a little different these days than in the past.
“The system has really evolved,” Lewis remarked. “Our dads, they butchered pigs in the yard. Here, now, we have this facility.”
Having the facility at the high school for the ag program helps students learn skills that stick with them going into the future, possibly shaping their career paths.
“There’s no secret that there aren’t that many people that want to cut meat,” Lewis said. “We don’t have a meat problem; we have a people problem.”
Even though the last week has seen all students completing schoolwork virtually, it’s tough to butcher a pig with a Chromebook. All of the students come in for the butchering, whether they chose virtual school or not; it’s just the name of the game.
Though the actual hands-on portion of the program does need to be hands-on, the contests for the ag program and FFA are all virtual according to guidance set at the state level, said Lisa Moreland, HHS ag teacher. On Oct. 19 and 20, students on the Poultry, Meat and Agronomy teams at the high school participated in a virtual contest.
The Poultry team placed 3rd in the state, with Daisy Darlyrumple placing 9th and Levi Richman placing 12th individual in the state. The Meat team placed 8th in the state, and the Agronomy team placed 3rd in the state, with Daisy Darlyrumple in 4th place, Logan Moreland in 7th place, and Alex Spencer in 12th place individually.
With FFA and the ag program often mistaken as an extracurricular activity, Moreland explained that it’s actually “intercurricular.”
The program has 3 parts: SAE (Supervised Agriculture Experience program), FFA and curriculum. It’s not all outside the classroom, like an extracurricular activity like athletics.
“We’re just following what the state says,” Moreland explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.