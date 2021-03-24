A pair of 3-peats among 6 state HOSA winners
“The last year has been full of losses and challenges for all of us,” said Kristie Long, HHS health occupations teacher. “This last week has been the best. I am so incredibly beyond blessed to have each of them in the health science education program.”
Six students from HHS placed in this year’s statewide competition for HOSA, short for Health Occupation Students of America.
For their 3rd year in a row, seniors Luke Funk and Aryell Helms took the No. 1 spot in the CPR and First Aid Skills competition.
“It’s an honor to be able to say (Luke) and I have won for 3 years in a row,” said Helms. “We had our doubt this year because of it being virtual, but we pulled out strong.”
Junior Callie Simmons landed in 1st place in the research poster competition and was also selected WVHOSA state secretary for the 2021-22 year. Sophomore Lindsey Mussleman took 1st in Medical Spelling
Sophomore Erin Blaylock took 2nd in the Behavioral Health Knowledge test and and senior Talia Liberati landed in 3rd place on the Human Growth and Development Knowledge test
Long reminisced about the Funk and Helms’ 1st win 3 years ago.
“When Luke and Aryell won their 1st year, it was a total surprise,” she remembered. “First timers rarely win 1st place. In fact, I told them and myself not to expect much their 1st year.”
Fast forward to their senior year, and Helms and Funk are old hat at winning 1st.
“I’m glad we were able to represent Hampshire High School across the state and to win 1st place again for our senior year,” Helms added.
Helms pointed out that while this year has certainly been different, it hasn’t been as bad as one might think.
“With the Nurse Aid program, we started our clinicals at the Hampshire Center a couple weeks ago, so we’re going to be able to graduate with our CNAs,” she explained. She said the tough part about her senior year hasn’t been the academics or the remote learning for traditionally hands-on departments like the nursing program.
The hardest part has been the knowledge that they have only 1 senior year, and it may not have some of the mainstays that classes have seen in normal years.
“We are praying that we will have a normal graduation and maybe even a prom,” Helms admitted. “This year has been an obstacle, but we are getting over the bump in the road and it’s making us stronger, rather than having a normal senior year.”
Long said that even though it’s been tough, the state competition itself saw a refreshing step toward normalcy.
“It was awesome that our small group could be together, even masked and 6 feet apart,” Long said. “It was so nice to be closer to normal than we have been. We were in my classroom for the awards ceremony, then went to Main Street for dinner again.”
Helms called HOSA an “amazing opportunity” for students interested in going into the medical profession, and Long said she was proud of all the students who participated in the competition.
“They did an amazing job,” she commented. “I wish everyone could go with us and see the joy the students have when they achieve success in these events.”
