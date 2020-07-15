The livestock barn will stand empty next week, but the livestock being raised by 4-H and FFA members will still go to auction.
“While everyone is missing the normal festivities involved with the Hampshire County Fair,” Extension Agent Candace DeLong said, “the youth livestock committee is happy to provide an online display of the effort the youth exhibitors have put into their livestock projects.
So, on Monday, instead of the usual showmanship competitions, an online auction will begin for exhibitors who have completed their projects and would like to sell their animals.
Sherrard’s Auction Company, based in Capon Bridge, is hosting via an online platform. Each exhibitor has provided 3 photographs and a decorated information sheet for potential buyers to view.
Online bidding will take place during what would have been Fair Week, starting at 6 a.m. Monday and running until 2 p.m. Friday, July 24.
The auction won’t end at 2 if bidding continues.
Lots will remain open until all bidding has stopped. If bidding is occurring at the scheduled closing time, an additional minute and 30 seconds will be added after each bid. If no bids have been placed within the extra time, the lot will close.
All animals will be purchased by the head. The bidding amount listed on the website for the animal is the price per animal, not the price per pound.
Following the original sale order for 2020, the bidding on feeder calves will begin closing at 2 p.m., followed by hogs, goats, rabbits, lambs, and lastly market beef. Since no grand and reserve champions are being chosen this year, the sale closing order was determined by a random draw.
The online sale can be found at www.sherrardauctionco.com. Select “Bid Online” at the top right of the screen, then select the 2020 Hampshire County Youth Livestock Sale.
Potential buyers must register before bidding. Registration opened July 10.
The Livestock Committee is organizing a drop-off system so exhibitors can leave their animals at the fairgrounds for delivery to local processors or the Farmers Livestock Exchange in Winchester.
After purchasing, buyers can indicate where they would like purchases to be delivered among Hampshire Meats, Flying W Farms, Gore’s Custom Slaughter or the Farmers Livestock Exchange. The local processors have reserved spots for the animals being sold.
Buyers can also select to arrange transportation on their own.
After the sale, invoices will be emailed out to buyers. In addition, the Extension Office will mail paper copies. Checks can be made out to Hampshire County 4-H/FFA Youth Livestock Association and should be mailed to the Hampshire County Extension Office at P.O. Box 1880, Romney, WV 26757.
A finance fee will be applied to invoices not paid before Aug. 25.
Look for photographs of exhibitors and their animals along with buyer names in the Hampshire Review following the sale.
Any questions regarding the online sale can be directed to the Hampshire County Extension office by calling 304-822-5013 or emailing candace.delong@mail.wvu.edu.
