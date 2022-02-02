ROMNEY — One of the hot new bluegrass bands in the country will be headlining the 13th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival June 25.
Appalachian Road Show was picked as the emerging artist of 2021 by the International Bluegrass Music Association.
The band will break ground for the festival, playing a 90-minute set leading into the fireworks that closes the show on the last Saturday in June at Wapacoma Campground on River Road.
“We’ve never had a 90-minute set to end the festival,” said Trina Cox, who books groups for the event. “To get the full effect they have to do it that way.”
Appalachian Road Show brings more than “straight music” to the stage.
“They’ll tell an Appalachian story of some sort and then they’ll play a song that backs the story up,” Cox said. “I think it’s going to go over really well here.”
Two other groups with a national reputation will play the festival.
Fan favorite Sideline will appear for the group’s 5th appearance on the Wapocoma stage.
Seth Mulder and Midnight Run are a more traditional, old-time band.
“All 3 of those bands play pretty consistently on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction,” Cox said.
Three regional groups round out the lineup.
Blue Ridge Thunder has a “nice, solid following” from the Shenandoah Valley, Cox said.
The Fly Birds are an all-female group that features 2 sisters of Buddy Dunlap, the founder of Bud’s Collective.
Centerfire, the trio of Christian Evans, Cole Hamilton and Robby Weaver from the Keyser area, will open the show.
Music plays from 11 a.m. until shortly before 10 p.m. on festival day. After final recognitions and announcements, fireworks wrap up the night.
Admission remains $5 per person 12 or older for the 2nd year in a row.
Cox said some decisions about vendors and children’s activities — both scrapped amid the pandemic in 2021 — are being postponed until later this spring.
