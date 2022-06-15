Rob Wolford isn’t the only independent candidate mounting a bid for the general election here.
Terry Craver said he will file petitions the 1st week of July in an independent bid for County Commission. He will take on Commission President Brian Eglinger, who won the Republican primary over Cameron Bailey, snagging 56% of the vote, 1,323 to 1,038.
Craver’s filing will set up a sort of rematch of 2016 when Eglinger was 1st elected to the Commission. Craver ran 2nd to Eglinger in a 3-way Republican primary that May. Eglinger won with 1,060 votes to Craver’s 741 and 688 for George Park Jr. Eglinger went on to defeat Democrat Matthew Hott in the general election.
Two years later Craver lost another run for County Commission. He staged a Republican primary challenge to then-President Bob Hott in 2018, garnering 47.5% of the vote in a 940-852 loss.
Both Bailey this year and Craver in 2018 made the $100 annual ambulance fee centerpieces of their campaigns.
Craver, founder of Hampshire’s We the People and the Hampshire County Veterans Foundation, has made an independent bid before. Ten years ago, Craver bid for the House of Delegates seat Ruth Rowan held twice.
He lost to her in the primary, gathering just 32% of the vote. Then he filed in the summer as an independent write-in candidate and badly trailed the field in a 3-way race that included young Democrat Joe Moreland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.