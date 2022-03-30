WINCHESTER — A 2013 Hampshire High grad will spend 40 years in a Virginia prison for the murder of a homeless woman in 2020.
Larry Lee Mullenax III was sentenced last week in the death of Sarah Michelle Curran on July 16, 2020.
Curran, Mullenax and his girlfriend Clara Ann Perdue were all living in a homeless camp off Baker Lane and Fort Collier Road, just outside the Winchester city limits, about a half-mile north of the Berryville Pike and 500 yards west of I-81.
What happened on that July night was gruesome. Authorities say Mullenax choked, punched, stabbed and tried to drown Curran.
“I can only imagine what she was going through as she struggled to remain alive and wondered why this was happening to her,” Judge William Eldridge said when sentencing Mullenax in Frederick County Circuit Court last Wednesday. “She trusted you, Mr. Mullenax. And you snuffed her out.”
After killing Curran, Mullenax and Perdue hid her body in a sleeping bag covered with towels. Perdue, 38, was sentenced Dec. 9 to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to concealment of human remains.
Curran’s body wasn’t found for a week. A friend of hers contacted police after seeing Facebook messages in which Mullenax bragged about killing Curran and said he’d discussed “getting rid of her” for several weeks before the killing.
Mullenax and Curran had known each other for a few years, meeting while both were receiving psychiatric care at Winchester Medical Center, Curran’s mother, Debra McDonald said.
Mullenax had been hospitalized for psychiatric issues “8 to 10 times,” his defense attorney Timothy M. Mayfield said. Mullenax had been diagnosed with attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder and as bipolar.
McDonald said her daughter, a Handley High School graduate, had Asperger Syndrome, a type of autism characterized by a lack of communication and social development skills.
The twosome had lived together at McDonald’s house for a while, but she kicked Mullenax out and her daughter followed her boyfriend the next day.
People living in the homeless camp told police Curran had been angry with Mullenax’s relationship with Perdue.
Mullenax said in his pre-sentencing interview that he recalled putting Curran in a headlock until her face turned purple, then trying to drown her in the cooler in his tent. As she lay in the tent covered by a blanket, he stabbed her in the chest, side and stomach before bludgeoning her with a rock.
An autopsy said the blow by the rock caused her death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.