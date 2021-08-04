It was great to be able to participate in the parade in Augusta last Thursday evening. The weather held out and the enthusiasm ran high.
One thing we especially noticed was the abundance of children who said, “Thank you” as we threw candy. This says that the parents are doing a great job guiding and training their children. Our children are our most valuable resource.
We also worked with Delegate Ruth Rowan and her husband, Tom in the Republican Club booth at the fair. Delegate Rowan introduced us to many local people from both districts.
We will be seeing how these district lines will be changing along with voting precinct lines. Be informed and aware of these changes which happen every ten years based on new Census reports.
There will be several hearings to give everyone an opportunity to share their thoughts on this redistricting. We will not be able to answer any questions at that point, but will listen to and share your ideas and concerns with the Redistricting Committee.
The state has hearings scheduled and the delegates are also scheduling hearings in their districts to make it convenient for everyone to be able to attend. So far, we have one scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Warm Springs Middle School in Berkeley Springs. Hope to see you there.
God speed.
Republican George Miller represents the 58th District, which includes the eastern end of Hampshire County and most of Morgan County, in the House of Delegates.
