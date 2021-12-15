KEYSER — A $2.6 million grant will pay for a 12,000-square-foot addition to Potomac Valley Hospital dedicated to medical training.
The new facility will offer state-of-the art equipment, including broadband connectivity, to expand student training opportunities for in-demand healthcare jobs. The grant, to be matched with $638,800 in local funds, is expected to create 265 jobs, retain 370 jobs, and generate $203 million in private investment.
West Virginia’s senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the award Thursday. Funds are from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, funneled through the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
“As we move into 2022, there will be a continued need for a prepared workforce within the health care field,” Capito said. “Today’s grant not only creates new jobs, but it is also truly a game-changer for Potomac Valley Hospital because it will enable more students to be trained for good-paying jobs that are so critical to the future health and well-being of our communities.”
Manchin said expanding West Virginia’s healthcare workforce will not only provide quality, accessible healthcare, it will better support the state’s efforts to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.