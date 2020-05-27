Slanesville Elementary hopes for resolved water issues, better security
SLANESVILLE — With the bond election right around the corner, Slanesville Elementary is hopeful. They’re hoping for a better water system. They’re hoping for a building with a sprinkler system and a gym.
They’re hoping for the new North Elementary School.
Like the other elementary schools that the bond call seeks to replace and consolidate, SES is old. The main part of the building was constructed in 1951, with additions built in 1975 and around 2000. Many of the structural issues come simply from the fact that repairs made to an older structure can only get so far, and the years are finally catching up to the school.
Topping the list for current concerns for SES are water issues.
“This school has well water, and it’s one of the only 2 that have well water. John J. Cornwell and here,” explained SES principal Pam Slocum. “We have our own water treatment plant, and the water is safe. You’ll hear people talking about the arsenic levels in the water and that it’s tested daily, and that’s true.”
While the daily water testing is characteristic of locations such as those in orchard areas, the system itself is obsolete.
“When they repair it, they’re just repairing an old system,” Slocum added.
For the new North Elementary School that the bond calls for, Hampshire County Schools are hoping to be able to get central water out to the site. If not, “at least we might be able to have an updated system,” Slocum hoped.
While the well system and the age of the school are some of the big-ticket issues for the Mustangs of SES, there are a few smaller problems that, while they might not seem groundbreaking, certainly add up for the school community.
For example, there are only 6 girl and 6 boy toilets total in the entire school. One of each of these toilets is for the kindergarten class, which is housed in an outbuilding on the school’s campus.
The outbuilding is another issue that breaches into the realm of security.
“There are young children that travel to and from this main building every day, in any kind of weather,” Slocum pointed out. “If there’s an emergency and they need to get into the main building, they’re going to be vulnerable as they come across.”
The school doesn’t really have a gymnasium, either, but a larger multipurpose room. This room only barely reaches the school’s needs as it is.
“It’s a gym, a cafeteria, an auditorium and everything else. It’s the biggest room we have,” described Slocum. “When we have assemblies, we just fit. We’ve lost population at this school, but if we were at capacity we would not all fit in here. We can barely do our 5th grade graduations. We don’t fit, not if the kids want to bring lots of family.”
Size is one thing, but the fact is that the room is split between these gym classes and the kids who are eating lunch.
“We have to work around lunch, so 2 hours, 2 1/2 hours, it’s not even useable,” said Slocum.
These are the small pieces of the puzzle that add up: no efficient gymnasium space, limited bathroom facilities, and, adding to the list, a rough parking lot situation and, similar to most other schools in the county, security concerns. Slocum described some of the issues that have been adding up:
On the parking lot: “Parking is an interesting situation here, we’ve needed black top for a while, but there just are no funds to do it.”
On fire safety: “All of the rooms have smoke detectors and emergency lights and what have you, but there is not a sprinkler system, and that is a real safety issue. When the school was built, it wasn’t required”
On the security system: “We have cameras, but they truly need to be upgraded. And that’s expensive.”
While Slocum said that the community does what they can to help the school, there’s only so much that can really be done with such old facilities. The projected North Elementary is what the northern part of the county needs, especially with the SES and John J. Cornwell school enrollment where it is.
“I think that with 2 schools with declining populations, it’s a win-win for both of us,” she said. “It will fill up classrooms.”
With the election on June 9, Hampshire County has the opportunity to get these elementary schools the help they need.
“It’s not a wish list,” said Slocum. “I don’t think people realize what they have right next door. If you go to Berkeley County, they have these new elementary schools, and you walk in those buildings and you think, ‘this isn’t fair! Our kids deserve this.’ It’s more than just a building.”
