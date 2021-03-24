West Virginians know that without reliable Internet access, it’s difficult to apply for a job or work from home, harder for kids to learn online and problematic for our seniors to make and attend telehealth appointments.
It was challenging enough before the Covid-19 pandemic to cobble together workarounds to stay connected, but when the pandemic forced communities to hunker down as school, work and even healthcare went online, the digital divide meant much of daily life ground to a halt for many West Virginians.
We’ve all felt the impacts of moving most of our lives online during the pandemic, but our low-income families, Veterans, and seniors continue to bear the burden of living without internet access.
Fortunately for West Virginians without Internet access, our public libraries have stepped up to provide free Wi-Fi access in parking lots, with some loaning out Wi-Fi hotspots. Our hometown libraries in Fairmont, Charleston and Sutton are working hard to provide this incredible service.
These libraries and others across the state have more demand for lending hotspots than they can meet so they’re planning to expand the programs to better serve their communities. The Marion County library also has a partnership with the V.A. Medical Center in Clarksburg to provide the space and equipment any Veteran needs for a telehealth appointment.
Our libraries continue to be creative and innovative as they work to bridge the digital divide and connect West Virginians to essential resources. This is true across America.
Our 17,000 public libraries have expanded their public Wi-Fi networks, even as they followed state and local health and safety orders to close their doors to keep Americans safe, so that those without connections could at least access Wi-Fi at their local library.
West Virginia’s 171 libraries are found in every county, serving some of our smallest communities like the Southern Area Public Library in Lost Creek to our largest communities like the Kanawha County Public Library. In fact, there are more public libraries in West Virginia than there are McDonalds and Wal-Marts combined.
With strong infrastructure already in place, why not beef up our libraries’ broadband capacity and expand the reach of free Wi-Fi and Internet access to help keep West Virginians connected during the pandemic and beyond?
Last March, we discussed how West Virginia’s libraries provide Internet for the 1 in 4 residents who don’t have it and with more resources. We realized those libraries could be a hub for home connectivity, so we worked together to draft and introduce the Hotspots Act.
And it’s why we pushed for $2.38 million in dedicated funding in the American Rescue Plan to go to West Virginia libraries to expand hotspot programs across the Mountain State. This will put Wi-Fi hotspots in libraries to loan to West Virginians and allow libraries to expand their Wi-Fi networks to reach further into their communities.
The Tyler County library director will no longer need to offer kids the personal hotspot on her phone for remote learning. Students will be able to check out hotspots, tablets and laptops to stay connected to the classroom from home.
And all of West Virginia’s libraries can increase online services such as filling out tax forms, online vehicle registration renewal and the statewide vaccine registration process.
Libraries are there when we need them – for everyone who needs them. The Cabell County Public Library, for instance, regularly helps veterans search online for housing, jobs and help with utility payments.
Clients of a residential addiction recovery center rely on the library’s computers and staff to access resources on their journey back to health and economic security. Our libraries are trusted hubs dedicated to serving every West Virginian.
Our hardworking librarians are encouraging all of us to “Explore, Discover, Create in West Virginia Libraries” this year. To fulfill this promise, libraries must have the best Internet access possible so the public can explore career opportunities online, discover digital homework resources for the term paper due this week and create a web page to advertise your home-based business.
Unfortunately, we know that high-speed Internet is not universally available or affordable in West Virginia. The Hotspots Act and the American Rescue Plan funds for libraries will help address the digital divide. The timing couldn’t be better.
This summer, almost all libraries in the Mountain State will vastly expand their broadband capacity without increasing costs to our taxpayers. This makes libraries poised to put the American Rescue Plan funds to work immediately so West Virginians can count on their local library to get and stay connected.
Our librarians are problem solvers and doers, and libraries are worthwhile investments. The American Rescue Plan will help ensure our Mountain State libraries are equipped with the digital technology and broadband capacity necessary to expand their essential services to more West Virginia explorers and creators, especially for distance learners, jobseekers, small businesses, and others most impacted by the pandemic.
West Virginia’s libraries are resilience centers for all and will continue to provide West Virginians with vital services for generations to come.
Democrat Joe Manchin is West Virginia’s senior U.S. senator. Karen Goff is the West Virginia state librarian.
