ALPENA, Mich. — Sixty-three Airmen and 2 C-130J-30s Super Hercules from the 130th Airlift Wing participated in exercise Agile Rage 2022 earlier this month at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center.
It was the 1st Air National Guard Readiness Exercise Program focused on decentralized command and control and distributed military operations.
The 130th Airlift Wing is based in West Virginia.
The exercise marked a significant step in the unit’s conversion to the C-130J-30 aircraft, as it was the 1st opportunity to simulate a combat deployment for newly trained aircrew, maintainers, and support Airmen in air delivery operations.
“Agile Rage 2022 was a milestone in our conversion to the new C-130J-30 Super Hercules,” said Col. Bryan Preece, commander of the 130th Airlift Wing. “Providing aircrew members experience in operations in a simulated high-threat environment while also affording our aircraft maintainers and air transportation personnel the opportunity to support this mission was invaluable.”
Agile Rage 22 participants conducted many mission-essential tasks, including joint intelligence operations, airspace control, search and rescue coordination, intra-theater airlift, joint fires, close air support, interdiction of enemy capabilities, and Agile Combat Employment.
In total, the 130th Airlift Wing conducted missions that included formation flying, integrated missions with A-10 Thunderbolt II’s, austere location takeoff and landing, equipment drops, cargo and personnel movement, and engine running on and off loading.
In addition, Airmen experienced collaborative and integrated training with personnel and aircraft from 12 other states as well as Air Force Special Warfare and special tactics.
In 2020, the 130th Airlift Wing was selected by the Air Force to receive 8 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft and transition aircrew, maintenance, and support personnel from the 1990s-era H3-model to the new J-model. The wing has received all eight aircraft as of 2022 and will complete the conversion process in 2023. o
