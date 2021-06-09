The Hardy County resident came from working at the Potomac Highlands Guild, and she said she’s excited to start work with the MMH team here.
“The team is impeccable,” she said. “The range that they have here, I haven’t seen at any other institution around here. It’s amazing to see how each client who walks through the door is able to be met individually.”
Titus said that she is wearing a few more hats at MMH than she’s used to, but she said she’s excited to meet the new challenges.
“I have my masters in addiction counseling, I’m (working with) mental health, which is a big change, and I’m (working with) children which is new and wonderful so far,” she explained. “I love it.”
With her specialization in addiction counseling, she pointed out that in a small community like Hampshire, the stigma around drug use and addiction can be heavy.
“I think that this is a very big problem in our world, and sometimes it’s easy for us to put ourselves in a box because of our small community,” Titus said. “I love this community with my whole heart. Lots of folks might think, ‘we don’t have those problems,’ but we do.”
Even though she’s only 24, Titus looked back on her childhood and remembered how she was brought up in schools learning about drugs and drug use.
“I remember going to school and learning ‘drugs are bad, people who do drugs are very bad,’” she recalled. “Some of the most amazing and important people in our community struggle with addiction, and that doesn’t make them less important.”
There’s an equal stigma around counseling and therapy as a whole as well, Titus said, but there doesn’t have to be.
“(Therapy) is just a conversation, and nothing to be scared of,” she said, breaking down the concept to its core. “Mental health, substance abuse and therapy can all look a little scarier than they actually are.”
