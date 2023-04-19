SUNRISE SUMMIT — “I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t think; it was really emotional for me,” said Romney Middle School principal John Watson last week, as RMS named its newest and recently finished outdoor classroom in his honor.
His passion for education, the students and the school staff were reflected as Watson walked out — at full volume, everyone sang “Happy Birthday” to him and blew bubbles into the sunny day.
‘We love you,” one student even shouted during the presentation.
The Hampshire County native and Hampshire High graduate has been a principal for 23 years and was assistant principal for one year. In his years of experience, he noticed that students thoroughly enjoyed their time outside during lessons.
“It’s a much more relaxed environment for them,” he explained, realizing the true need for it during the peak of Covid-19. During that time, students had classes at picnic tables, but Watson wanted to take it a step further and protect the students from the elements, so the school fundraised $12,000 for a pavilion.
This pavilion, however, turned out to be a first of its kind. It features four electrical outlets in each pole, and Wi-Fi will soon be set up. It is the only outdoor classroom in Hampshire County with Internet and electricity.
Referencing a British educator, Watson said, “how can you prepare for the future when you don’t know what the future is going to be?”
“So I wanted to have as much electricity as we could get out there,” he said, explaining his thought behind the project that took 2.5 years to complete.
Covid-19 funds came along and took care of most of the costs for the outdoor classroom. The school then used the money that was fundraised to add cement flooring to avoid muddy messes after rain.
Watson credited his drive to his dad, who attended the presentation and called all their family members to tell them about the news.
“Normally, I’m very cognizant of what’s happening in and around my building. Ms. McCartney totally surprised me. I was a little overwhelmed on Friday,” Watson admitted, feeling honored by the birthday surprise.
Assistant Principal Jackie McCartney said the name-honoring idea stemmed from her trying to figure out what to do for Watson’s birthday. She wanted to do something that truly symbolized his “time and contribution,” but she didn’t want to wait until he retired. Naming the building that he dedicated so much of his time to only made sense as he could enjoy it while he was still a principal.
The “J. M. Watson Outdoor Learning Center” is now a space that future generations of students can enjoy.
“We want to thank you for being a mentor, a leader and a friend,” McCartney said during her Friday presentation.
“Over the past few years, you worked diligently to provide the students at RMS with an outdoor classroom where they can expand their minds while providing positive mental health by being in nature… as always, you demanded nothing less than the best when it came to planning this space for our students.”
