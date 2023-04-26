ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Landmarks Commission has been awarded a second grant for their cemetery survey project, which aims to bring a more personal touch to local, family histories here.
The original cemetery survey grant was awarded in 2016, and the Landmarks Commission documented 183 of the 320 sites they knew of in the county the year following.
Then, Covid-19 hit, said Carol Shaw with the Landmarks Commission, and things rolled to a halt.
Last year, the organization got rolling again, applying for another grant to hopefully complete the documentation of every burial site in Hampshire County.
“Most of the newcomers (to the county) do not realize they bought more than beautiful county property,” Shaw said. “Many of them have no knowledge of the placement of small family cemeteries that play into our culture and history.”
West Virginia state code actually protects small family cemeteries, Shaw explained – 29-1-8a protects “human skeletal remains, grave artifacts and grave markers.”
Heritage tourism is something Hampshire County has the opportunity to capitalize on, especially as folks come to seek out their family origins, “particularly during the early westward expansion of our nation,” Shaw said. The Hampshire County Public Library in Romney is a hub for county records, and a comprehensive index of cemetery sites – from big to itty-bitty – would be an excellent resource.
Shaw said that after the pandemic, the influx of people wanting to move to rural places like Hampshire puts a little pressure on the housing market, and many of the folks who move in might not realize that they need to become “heirs to our history.”
“Each year that passes brings greater concern for the loss of these historic sites,” Shaw said. “And, with the passing of our longtime residents, knowledge of where to find small cemeteries disappears as well.”
That’s the crux of the urgency with the cemetery survey: the more days, months and years pass, the more knowledge passes into faint memory, and eventually disappears altogether.
The sites must be located, Shaw said, so the information can be passed on to the county Planning Commission and – so the sites can be protected from development.
