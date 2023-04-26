ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Landmarks Commission has been awarded a second grant for their cemetery survey project, which aims to bring a more personal touch to local, family histories here.

The original cemetery survey grant was awarded in 2016, and the Landmarks Commission documented 183 of the 320 sites they knew of in the county the year following.

