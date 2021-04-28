The state will give $100 savings bonds to West Virginians age 16 to 35 who are vaccinated against Covid-19.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the offer Monday.
“We have vetted this in every way that we possibly can to be assured that we can use our CARES dollars to do exactly just this,” Justice said.
The incentive will be retroactive to include those already vaccinated.
“Our kids today probably don’t really realize just how important they are in shutting this thing down,” Justice said. “I’m trying to come up with a way that’s truly going to motivate them – and us – to get over the hump.”
Justice reiterated the goal to get over 70% of the state’s population age 16 and older vaccinated, creating a level of herd immunity. Of those 1.47 million West Virginians, just 52% have received at least one dose to date, with demand for vaccines dipping in recent weeks.
Hampshire County is faring better in vaccinations. The DHHR website showed Tuesday that 62.5% of residents 16 or older have been at least partially vaccinated.
Still, vaccinations here have drifted down from peaks a couple of weeks ago.
Meanwhile, cases of the virus continue to turn up in numbers higher than a couple of months ago; the county was Yellow status on the state’s 5-color tracking map Tuesday.
Two new cases were reported Monday and 8 more Sunday, bringing the active case count to 30 with 1 hospitalization.
Over the course of the pandemic, 1,780 Hampshire County residents have tested positive for Covid-19 and 33 have died from the disease.
Weekly free testing has moved from the Fairgrounds dining hall to the Health Department office on U.S. 50 in Augusta. The Thursday clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
