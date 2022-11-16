Firehouse Public Safety Foundation

ROMNEY — Romney Fire Company members are now better equipped to handle emergencies and keep the local community of Romney and Hampshire County safe – thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The Foundation recognized the company’s critical need and awarded us $34,281 to purchase vehicle stabilization equipment. The grant is part of more than $71 million given by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to public safety organizations across the country.

