ROMNEY — Romney Fire Company members are now better equipped to handle emergencies and keep the local community of Romney and Hampshire County safe – thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The Foundation recognized the company’s critical need and awarded us $34,281 to purchase vehicle stabilization equipment. The grant is part of more than $71 million given by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to public safety organizations across the country.
“We are extremely grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Winchester for providing us with this grant and positively impacting our community,” said Lieutenant Bryan Beverage. “We are so grateful to be given the tools needed to continue to keep the citizens of Romney and Hampshire County safe and protected.”
The vehicle stabilization equipment will increase safety at vehicle accident scenes by providing state of the art tools to stabilize vehicles in various positions, allowing first responders to safely and efficiently extricate trapped victims.
For the past 16 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. To learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation or donate directly, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.
