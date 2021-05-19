CAPON BRIDGE — Fireworks and Founders Day are returning to Capon Bridge, with Independence Day fireworks to be set off July 2, the Capon Bridge Town Council learned at their May 11 meeting.
Len McMaster presented the Capon Bridge Ruritan Club’s plans to resume normal activities, after a year in which the club was frequently unable to meet, and could not schedule special events due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The July 2 Independence Day fireworks will take place on the firehouse grounds — scheduled 2 days before July 4th to give the town a professional display at an affordable rate, since rates charged for fireworks rise sharply on the 4th.
The fireworks show is free, paid for by the Ruritan club and by donations from area businesses. The county Parks and Recreation has also made donations to support the event in recent years.
A free country music concert by Maria Rose and Danny Elswick will take place in the pavilion on the firehouse grounds in the early evening, followed by fireworks as soon as it is dark enough.
The yard sale and sale of barbecued chicken that support Capon Bridge’s Ruritan Community Center will resume May 29, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, and will be offered on Labor Day weekend as well.
Items being contributed to the yard sale can be dropped off at the community center the afternoon of May 28.
Plans are also under way for the Founders Day Festival that had to be cancelled last year. It will be held September 24-26, McMaster announced the popular local band Rain Crow has agreed to do the opening concert on Friday evening.
Founders Day committee members are contacting other performers to schedule live music in the pavilion on the firehouse grounds throughout the weekend, and applications for vendors are available on the Founders Day Festival website at www.cb.founders.day.festival.net.
Plans for the event will be posted on the Capon Bridge Founders Day Festival Facebook page as well. McMaster reported the announcement on the Facebook page had already gotten 2,000 hits.
He was told that the town council had already voted to contribute $500 each toward the fireworks and the Founders Day Festival.
Other events are starting up around town. Council member Michelle Warnick announced almost 70 riders had participated in the 3rd annual Freedom House ride on May 8, which brought in $3,200.
Last Saturday, the Imaginarium tattoo parlor located in Capon Bridge’s Blue Marlin Plaza planned an “extravaganza” offering $100 tattoos and numerous vendor booths. Arrangements had been made for live music as well, though the band cancelled too late to recruit a replacement.
