Todd Giffin preview

From 2022: two opponents go head to head at the net during last year’s tournament.

CAPON BRIDGE — Folks near and far are limbering up to get their spike on at the Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament, scheduled for this Saturday.

This is the 20th year of the tournament, held in memory of Capon Bridge’s Todd Giffin, who passed away in a car accident in July 2003. The first tournament was planned that year, and has been going strong since.

