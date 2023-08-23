CAPON BRIDGE — Folks near and far are limbering up to get their spike on at the Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament, scheduled for this Saturday.
This is the 20th year of the tournament, held in memory of Capon Bridge’s Todd Giffin, who passed away in a car accident in July 2003. The first tournament was planned that year, and has been going strong since.
This year, proceeds raised from the tournament will go to the Capon Bridge Public Library.
“Our family had always grown up in the Capon Bridge library…it used to be two buildings up from the funeral home,” said Lucas Giffin, Todd’s nephew. “Todd was a big supporter.”
Todd’s mother, Lucy Giffin, was also a big supporter of the library, Lucas said. The tournament funds will honor her memory, too.
Last year’s tournament raised $15,000 for Hampshire County Little League, earmarked for the completion of their new ball field in Capon Bridge.
The library has faced some budget cutbacks, Lucas said, so now is the time to support them financially with the funds raised by the tournament.
“We thought it’d be a great time to support them through Todd’s memory…not only of my grandmother and the years she put in, but also Todd was a huge supporter of the children and the kids’ programs,” Lucas said. “The library has been a big part of our lives, of the whole Capon Bridge community.”
The volleyball tournament will begin at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Capon Bridge fire hall. There’s a $60 entry per team of 5 or 6.
The tournament is more than just all-day volleyball play; there will be prizes, an auction, a bounce house for kids, concessions and a cornhole tournament, and the tournament will be followed by fireworks and live music from one of Todd’s best friends, Larry Fitzgerald, and his bandmates from Baltimore-based group Crushing Day. The celebration will wrap up around 11 p.m. – a full day honoring a man who was passionate about Capon Bridge and his community, while helping the town library in the process.
“We wanted to support them, and thought it would be a great idea to keep Todd’s name going in the community,” Lucas said. “It’s another avenue to keep his memory going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.