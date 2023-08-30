Hampshire saw 1 virus-related death last week, new vaccine guidance will be released next month
It’s been a while since Covid-19 has dominated headlines, but the virus’ prevalence in the Mountain State has increased a tiny bit as the summer winds down.
West Virginia – and the rest of the county – has seen a small increase in Covid-related hospitalizations over the last month, reported Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s Covid czar.
Here in Hampshire County, all positive Covid test results are sent directly to the state level, said Hampshire County Health Department director Tamitha Wilkins.
The state’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) publishes a weekly update – and last week, the organization reported the Covid-related death of a 92-year-old Hampshire County woman.
During a briefing last Wednesday, State Health Officer Dr. Matthew Christiansen said on average, 10 West Virginians each day and 70-80 per week are hospitalized with Covid.
The state has not seen a significant increase, he said.
“This remains some of the lowest hospitalization rates that we’ve seen since April of 2020,” Christiansen said.
ER visits for Covid symptoms have increased in West Virginia the last few weeks, from .82% the week of July 22 to 2.14% last week, according to the state DHHR, but are lower than the 7% and 8% reported last December and January.
With the start of school here, Wilkins said health provider offices are seeing an uptick in the number of folks coming through their doors to get tested for the virus – but come September, the antibody tests will no longer be covered through insurance. That’ll definitely affect the numbers, Wilkins said
The health department currently is limited in the number of home test kits available for the public; they’re sharing with a local nursing home that’s getting more than they need from the federal government.
“We still have PPE (personal protective equipment) in the county that we’re distributing,” Wilkins said, plus monitoring private physicians and nursing homes quarterly to make sure they’ve got what they need.
When it comes to PPE, some universities are reinstituting masking. Dr. Patrick Turnes, with the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multi-specialty Clinic, said that if you’re comfortable in masking up, it could help.
“Masking certainly will not hurt in preventing spread, and distancing also would be helpful,” he said. “Hand-washing also is helpful in general in preventing the spread of infectious diseases.”
Many folks have “immunization” on the brain with the start of school and the looming flu season, and come the middle of September, there will be new guidance released about Covid vaccinations that will target the recent variants.
“Everything’s going to be released all at once,” Wilkins explained: information about immunization criteria, insurance information, frequently asked questions, the works. Right now, information about new immunizations and boosters are very limited.
One thing that folks can be sure of is that the Covid vaccine is not “mixed in” with the flu vaccine, Wilkins said.
“The flu vaccine is tweaked every year based on whatever strand you see,” she added. “It’s gonna be like that with Covid.”
More information on the new immunization recommendations will be available in the coming weeks. The Review will continue following this story.
Lori Kersey with West Virginia Watch contributed to this report.
