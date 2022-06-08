ROMNEY — Romney’s quiet municipal election just got a little busier.
A write-in candidate has joined the race for a 4-year term on the Town Council. Brian Olden is the Pro-Start restaurant management teacher at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Four candidates are on the ballot for the 3 seats — incumbents Paula O’Brien and Bill Taylor and challengers Lisa Hileman and January Dillinger.
Olden’s name is posted at each of the voting booths at Town Hall.
Early voting — 22 had done so by Tuesday morning — continues today, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and winds up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Election Day is next Tuesday. Polls will be open at Town Hall from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
In addition to the contested race for those 3 council seats, 2 unexpired council terms are on the ballot as is town recorder.
Savanna Morgret and Carl Laitenberger are unopposed for the unexpired terms. Richard Shanholtzer is unopposed in his bed for a 2nd term as town recorder.
The unexpired terms were created last fall when the Rev. Gary Smith and Derek Shreve stepped down from their seats. Smith moved to Clarksburg and Shreve took a position with the town.
