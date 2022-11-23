The holiday shopping season accelerates this week with Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and shoppers should practice vigilance and protect their personal information.
“Whether you choose to physically go to stores or shop online, always remember the holiday season also brings out seasonal scams,” Attorney Patrick Morrisey warned. “Scammers take advantage of increased consumer activity during the holidays, and every transaction is an opportunity for a fraudster to steal your money or identity.”
So, what can folks do to better protect and prepare themselves during this heavy shopping season?
First, limit the use of debit cards, Morrisey suggested, and be aware of fraudulent websites or coupons that may resemble the “real thing.”
Credit cards, whether used while shopping online or in person in brick-and-mortar stores, provide the best protection to dispute charges when goods or services do not arrive as promised. Since debit cards are not much different from cash, they come with no special protection.
Additionally, folks shopping in stores should leave their personal information – like their Social Security cards and other non-essential information – at home. Shoppers should also consider using RFID blocking sleeves or wallets to protect their credit and debit cards from electronic pickpockets and skimming devices.
With Cyber Monday rearing its head next week, online shoppers should be mindful of the signs the may indicate a fraudulent site or service. Spelling mistakes and low-quality images are just 2 things to look for when protecting your information while shopping online. Make sure URL addresses legitimately match the known retailer’s website, and rely on secure payment systems. Avoid money transfers to unknown people and make sure any payment website starts with “https://”, as the “s” at the end indicated a secure page, Morrisey noted.
Anyone who suspects they may have been scammed while shopping should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-3688-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.
