I truly wish I had enough space to list all of the things in each bill so I will give you just 1 or 2 what I call common sense items
My 1st of many thoughts about HR1 and HR5 is if our young people are not taught history or social studies that teach the Constitution, then you have no idea what freedoms you are giving up.
My second thought is at 16 and 17 years of age most people in this age group do not have all the information to make an informed decision. Rather they are spoonfed the pabulum of media drivel that is plaguing society today.
Let me start with a little scientific information. During this past 2 decades researchers are finding that the brain of young people doesn’t totally form until 23 or 24 for women and 25 or 26 for men.
The NIH has some great information on the topic. Here is one such item: “The frontal lobes, home to key components of the neural circuitry underlying ‘executive functions’ such as planning, working memory and impulse control, are among the last areas of the brain to mature; they may not be fully developed until halfway through the 3rd decade of life.”
Halfway between the 3rd decade is not 16 or 17.
I’ve seen this in my grandchildren. Smart, yup. Impulse control, nope.
I mean they have the ability to do great academically in high school and the oldest who’s in college are all 4.0. But they all seem to lack a maturity level that comes from life experiences — and sufficient knowledge of the important things in life.
Think about this: the military takes them straight out of high school and then washes their brains and reprograms them to do whatever they are told without thinking. Sorry if that seams a little simplistic, but I’ve watched 3 Marines go through Paris Island. It feeds off of their lack impulse control.
Another NIH statement: “Executive functions are a set of supervisory cognitive skills needed for goal-directed behavior, including planning, response inhibition, working memory and attention. These skills allow an individual to pause long enough to take stock of a situation, assess his or her options, plan a course of action and execute it. Poor executive functioning leads to difficulty with planning, attention, using feedback and mental inflexibility, all of which could undermine judgment and decision making.”
Don’t get me wrong. Not all kids are like this. But I’ve been around enough teens to see the reduced skill sets in many of them. When I went to parent’s day at Paris Island they talked to us about the training that our newly graduating service members were given.
They talk to them about not going and buying a new vehicle, don’t get 10 credit cards, don’t get married immediately after graduation, don’t and more don’ts. They encourage us to cut the strings and don’t be helicopter parents, especially the moms.
Help them become adults and make informed decisions; don’t make decisions for them. I started all of this because HR1 wants to lower the voting age to 16 or 17.
I read about a third of it and it reminds me of the International Code book that I had to use as a contractor, you read the part you’re interested in and it refers you to 10 different codes that may apply.
In short HRI is a sweeping election bill that makes changes to many present laws and adds quite a few new ones that are not good for the American people. It also affects those who are not American, who are not supposed to be eligible to vote.
Here’s how “anyone who gets a drivers license is automatically registered to vote.” Remember, 17 states issue drivers licenses to illegal immigrants.
I want to start my comments on HR5 The Equality Act by saying I do not have a prejudiced bone in my body, nor am I homophobic. I just find HR5 to be so over-reaching that it takes away the rights of the America people to believe what they view as right by mandating how we can think or act or live. They use words like “desegregation,” which is already law, but because of how they are redefining the word it includes LGBT.
Now to HR5, the Equality Act. If enacted would allow the Feds to impose civil and criminal punishment on Americans who disagree with that lifestyle. “The proposed equality act (HR5) turns sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) into protected classes.”
An example was the Masterpiece Cakeshop vs Colorado Civil Rights Commission, where this company because of their religious beliefs could not in good conscience sell a wedding cake to this gay couple. This piece of legislature would mandate that they and anyone else would have to sell to a gay couple.
In a 7–2 decision, the Court ruled on narrow grounds that the Commission did not employ religious neutrality, violating Masterpiece owner Jack Phillips’ rights to free exercise, and reversed the Commission’s decision. The Court did not rule on the broader intersection of anti-discrimination laws, free exercise of religion and freedom of speech, due to the complications of the Commission’s lack of religious neutrality.
These laws “do not protect equality before the law; instead they grant special privileged that are enforceable against private actors.”
This bill is so sweeping that if you do not agree with anything the LGBT side of the issue thinks then you will be a criminal.
The following are the topics used in this bill. Desegregation of public facilities (bathrooms). Desegregation of public education, (promote LGBT), etc, etc.
Most of what they are doing is re-writing the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by including sexual orientation and gender identity.
Don’t just take my word for it. If you read nothing else but section 2 items 1-23, you will see what the government is using for its basis for all these changes.
Please don’t blow this off. If you have a strong opinion call today or email your senators. These bills are too important to ignore.
All I was able to give you is a scratch of how you, your children and grandchildren will be affected for life.
It only took me 5 minutes to go on line and voice my view.
Tell Shelley Moore Capito online at www.capito.senate.gov/contact/share-your-opinion or by phone, 202-224-6472
Tell Sen. Joe Manchin online at www.manchin.senate.gov/contact-joe/email-joe or by phone at 202-224-6472.
