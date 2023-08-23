ROMNEY — A candlelight vigil will be held on Aug. 31 in Romney in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.
Johnna Shreve of Romney is working with Springfield’s Tammy Kirk to plan the vigil, scheduled for next Thursday night from 7 to 9 p.m.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 6:05 pm
“We’ve both had family members overdose recently,” Shreve said. “We wanted to do something.”
Aug. 31 is an international day of recognition, and Shreve said a candlelight vigil at the old courthouse in Romney would be a good way to commemorate the emotional occasion.
The planning of this year’s event was a little last minute, she said, but there’s already been some interest from other community members in participating – and the duo is planning on having an event next year, too.
“I think next year, we want to put even more planning into it,” Shreve said. “I feel like a lot of people in this community have been affected in one way or another.”
In Fort Ashby, the Potomac Highlands Guild has invited local first responders to an event at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in honor of Overdose Awareness Day.
The event, which is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m., seeks to recognize all first responders as the unsung heroes of both Hampshire and Mineral County. Vendors, information, remembrances, support, recovery resources, Narcan training and kits will be supplied.
