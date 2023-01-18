Fentanyl crisis takes teamwork, pooled resources to tackle
The drug bust last Wednesday reinforced fentanyl’s position as one of the top threats to West Virginia – its potency, ability to be made synthetically and its hold on citizens making it a huge priority for law enforcement at the local, state and federal level.
“Fentanyl continues to be the greatest threat to our state…it has been for a number of years and continues to be,” said U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “It requires an all-hands-on-deck approach for really going after those who are sending it here and selling it on the streets of Romney and other communities in this part of the state.”
The bust saw two separate cases: the indictments of Baltimore’s Kentrel Rollins (AKA “T-Rock”), 30, and Sean Davis, 31, along with over 30 additional indictments, many of which were Hampshire County residents.
While the charges included counts involving heroin, meth, cocaine and firearms, deadly fentanyl topped the list of charges related to the indictments.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid analgesic – like morphine, only cheaper – that has an even higher level of potency. The chemicals that are used to manufacture the drug come from China, Ihlenfeld said, and they’re sent to Mexico so the drug can be made there. The cartels used to rely on growing poppy plants, making heroin and manufacturing fentanyl that way, but those days have passed.
Ever since 2015-16, the cartels south of the border have been able to manufacture the drug synthetically, allowing them to push more of the drug out in unlimited quantities.
“(It) is a frightening thing to say, and a frightening thing to hear,” Ihlenfeld said. “The potency of the drug that is being sold now is greater than anything we’ve ever seen. The number of deaths being caused by fentanyl is unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”
Almost all the fentanyl seen in West Virginia comes from a single state in Mexico, and from two cartels: the CJNG and the Sinaloa cartels.
The drugs are manufactured in Mexico, transported across the border and distributed to source cities like Detroit, Chicago and Baltimore.
“They’re shipping it up this way, and it gets to a place like Baltimore, and from there it works its way back to places like Keyser and Romney and Augusta and other places in this part of the state,” said Ihlenfeld. “The amounts they can make in these laboratories in Mexico are unlimited.”
The drug continues to ravage counties like Hampshire.
Hampshire County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller said that her position has illuminated many of the ways the drug has poisoned individuals and families – literally and figuratively.
“As prosecutor, it’s an eye-opening experience to be able to assess the crimes that are prevalent in our county,” she said. “Hampshire County has not been spared when it comes to our citizens becoming drug addicted and overdosing.”
Addiction has many folks here in its grasp, and this fatal, potent drug has been the cause of many overdoses and overdose deaths in Hampshire County and beyond – which are all investigated in an attempt to find the sources of the drug.
Ihlenfeld said that users actively sought this fentanyl, knowing it was a higher quality and would give them a “tremendous high.” It’s a very pure form of the drug, often seen with a purple tint to distinguish it from competitor products on the street.
“Users in this particular case knew they needed to have someone with Narcan available if they were going to use this fentanyl because of the great likelihood that they may overdose,” he said. “Unless you’re a user, unless you’re deep in the throes of that addiction, unless you’ve been gripped by that drug, you really can’t understand why they’re driven to do that.”
For information about fentanyl addiction or recovery, as well as resources for parents, teens, and those seeking treatment, visit www.dea.gov/fentanylawareness.
