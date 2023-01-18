Fentanyl crisis takes teamwork, pooled resources to tackle

Ihlenfeld

Ihlenfeld shares information about the drug bust last Wednesday, along with Prosecutor Rebecca Miller, Sgt. J.D. Carson and Sheriff Nathan Sions.

The drug bust last Wednesday reinforced fentanyl’s position as one of the top threats to West Virginia – its potency, ability to be made synthetically and its hold on citizens making it a huge priority for law enforcement at the local, state and federal level.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.