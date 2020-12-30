Cannon’s 2021 commission approach puts community first
After being sworn in on Dec. 17, Cannon is looking ahead to how he can make his mark on the Hampshire County community in a different way.
“I want to really concentrate on my elected position,” he said. “I’m elated and excited.”
Cannon said the leadership role in the county isn’t a worry for him. He’s not one to have his nerves get the better of him.
“I’m not nervous. I feel like I’ve been really well-groomed as a leader,” Cannon added.
When Jan. 4 rolls around, Cannon and the other commissioners will elect a president and “hash out” who works with what committees.
“One I’m adamant about is the Development Authority,” he explained. “I want to really make sure we adequately fund our offices, especially the sheriff’s office.”
The safety of the community is paramount, Cannon added.
“As a public official, the top of my list should be public safety,” he said. “Combatting the coronavirus, really making sure we’re adequately funded and taking proper precautions to make sure our citizens and our county employees are safe.”
As part of his public safety initiative, Cannon has been working with Romney firefighter Bryan Beverage to install smoke detectors in Hampshire houses that don’t have them.
“The principal from Head Start had all the kids take home a paper, asking if they had smoke detectors,” he said. “A huge portion of them (did not), so we are donating our own money to pay for them.”
While the safety of Hampshire County encompasses many topics, the main one is a predictable challenge faced by everyone this year: Covid.
“I would say the coronavirus is probably our biggest adversary,” Cannon admitted. “The risk it has on our citizenship, our elderly and our kids.”
So, what can the new county commissioner do about it?
“We need to assess the situation and see what we can do to make the situation better,” he said. “It really hits close to home and has affected almost everybody.”
Right now, Cannon said he has been through several trainings, has stepped down from the police board and has been working diligently with the other commissioners on improving emergency services in the county.
While 2020 was a roller coaster of ups and downs, Cannon is optimistic moving forward as a leader in the community, saying it has been “a great last couple of months gearing up for the job.”
With a community-centric mindset, Cannon added that his 1st checks would be donated to the sheriff’s office and the Committee on Aging.
“I’m just ready to get the ball rolling and get to work,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.