ROMNEY — Attorney Will Keaton has been named chairman of the board of directors for Romney Bankshares Inc. and The Bank of Romney.
Keaton succeeds Thomas L. Williams Jr. as chairman. Williams was elected to another 3-year term as director at a recent annual shareholders meeting. Keaton has served as a board member since 2013.
