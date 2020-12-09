We’re the oldest county in the state and Romney is the oldest town. Heck, the Review is the oldest newspaper in the state as well.
There’s the Whipple Truss in Capon Springs and the Oldtown Bridge — the nation’s only privately owned interstate toll bridge.
We have buildings dating back into the 1700s. We have that massive barn on Depot Street that belongs on the National Register.
We have the 1st memorial to Confederate soldiers erected in the entire nation and a centuries-old Indian mound within feet of each other.
And that’s just skimming the surface.
Collectively, all these nuggets of history could be a goldmine for Hampshire County. But as they’re managed now, their glow is dim.
History tourism (as the trendy agencies like to call it) could bring people here from all over. It could give people who come to ride the Potomac Eagle something to do with the rest of their visit.
But there’s minimal promotion and less coordination.
That’s why we need a history summit.
The folks who have ownership of our historical assets, the folks with a passion for our history and the folks with the potential to make all this something awesome could gather all in the same room for a morning to talk about how to make the most of Hampshire history.
I’m not just talking about the leadership of the Fort Mill Ridge Foundation, the private owners of the Oldtown Bridge, Romney’s Literary Hall and Capon Bridge’s Hefflebower House and all those other neat sites.
But we also need the Library Board, the Economic Development Commission, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, both the county and Romney Historic Landmarks Commissions, the Hampshire County Historical Society (yes, there is one) and Charlie Hall’s HistoricHampshire.org website.
Maybe the county’s grant writer too.
I nominate the library board both for its ownership of the Davis History House and for its capacity to develop and house an archive for the county.
(This was actually going to be my pitch for a new role for the Hampshire County Public Library if the library levy failed a 2nd time, but, hey, it passed and this is still a good idea in my humble opinion.)
Everybody has something to contribute. Perhaps by putting all these heads together we could develop a plan to promote our history (are you listening, CVB?), to put some money into preserving the most in-peril sites, to develop our history story-telling through records, photographs, other ephemera (oh, go look it up) and projects that capture our past before its gone.
We could become history central not just for this county, but for the region and with enough vision, for the state.
The state? Well, Hampshire County produced 3 of West Virginia’s governors. That could be the basis for a governors’ museum.
There’s the idea. Now all we need is a space for it, donations from the Cornwell, Kump and Jacobs families, and some funds to expand it to include those other governors from those counties that followed us.
Hampshire has great history, but it will never draw broader interest or even preserve itself if it remains in the hands of dozens of individuals and groups who don’t know what each other is doing and don’t recognize that the power of “us” is greater than the power of “me.”
This isn’t a call to consolidate ownership of anything. It’s a call to come together over a common interest and asset — our history — and see what we can make of it together.
We need a history summit.
If you would like to be involved in a history summit for Hampshire County, email jim@hampshirereview.com.
