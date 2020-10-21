More people signed up to be election judges for Nov. 3 than in June, but the county will still consolidate polling places for 6 precincts on Election Day.
That’s better than the 9 that were moved for the June 9 primary.
Three of the 4 precincts serving Romney will vote again at the Fire Hall, which is home to Precinct 14. Precincts 16 (Courthouse) and 19 (DNR office) will again vote at the Fire Hall.
Precinct 20 returns to Romney Senior Center.
Also returning to their customary polling places after being moved for the June primary are Precinct 23 at Augusta Elementary School and Precinct 15 at Mill Creek Ruritan.
The other precincts that will again be moved are:
• Precinct 7, from Island Hill Church to the Slanesville Fire Hall, joining Precinct 8 there.
• Precinct 10, at the Augusta Fire Hall. Precinct 10 normally votes at the Hampshire County Health Department.
• Precinct 18, from the Department of Motor Vehicles across U.S. 50 to Hampshire High School to vote alongside Precinct 24.
• Precinct 26, from Green Spring Park’s kitchen to Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School, which is already home to Precinct 25.
The shifts give the county 17 polling places instead of the usual 22 for its 23 precincts.
County Clerk Eric Strite said postcards are being mailed to voters in the 6 precincts to inform them of the changed polling places.
