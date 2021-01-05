The Hampshire County Health Department confirmed 3 new deaths today due to Covid. The deceased include an 80-year old man from Capon Bridge, a 74-year old woman from Yellow Spring, and a 79-year old man who was residing at the Hampshire Center. This brings the total number of Covid deaths in Hampshire County to 19.

