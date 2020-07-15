ROMNEY — Sixteen groups in Hampshire and Hardy counties have received more than $55,000 in community foundation grants to aid them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In all, 56 agencies from Charles Town to Moorefield had received $198,897 in the past 2 months from the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation and its affiliates, the Hampshire County Community Foundation and Hardy County Community Foundation.
The COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established in early April. The foundations said another round of funding will be distributed this month.
“While the long-term impact of the pandemic remains unknown, many charities are struggling to survive while continuing to provide critically needed services,” said Amy Pancake, director of affiliates for the EWVCF. “Other nonprofits may not be working directly on the frontlines, but are also being impacted.”
Grants awarded to organizations serving Hampshire and Hardy Counties include:
Catholic Charities: $2,500
E. A. Hawse Health Center: $1,000
Eastern Regional Family Resource Network: $2,000
Eastern West Virginia Community Action Agency: $2,500
Family Crisis Center: $2,000
Hampshire County Committee on Aging: $4,500
Hampshire County Pathways: $8,000
Hampshire County Public Library: $2,000
Hardy County 4-H Camp Association: $7,500
Hardy County Child Care Center: $2,500
Hardy County Committee on Aging: $4,500
Hardy County Health and Wellness Center: $5,000
Love Memorial Clinic: $2,000
Moorefield Active Caring: $4,500
Telamon Corporation: $2,500
The River House: $3,000
The foundation’s pass-through fund for the pandemic is a bit of a departure from its usual role of building permanent charitable endowments.
But, Pancake said, it is simply an extension of the foundation’s commitment to support donors and nonprofit organizations in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.
“Being able to respond to extraordinary community needs is an essential element of the Foundation’s work and role in the Eastern Panhandle,” she said.
Now in its 25th year, the community foundation has awarded more than $10.5 million in grants and scholarships from 245 endowed funds.
Individuals, corporations, donor advisors and private foundations have contributed more than $330,000 to the COVID-19 emergency fund and all of the donations will be used to support local organizations as they adjust to changing demands, Pancake said. The Community Foundation is charging no fees to administer the special pass-through fund.
Contributions can be made online at www.EWVCF.org or by sending a check payable to the Hampshire County Community Foundation to P.O. Box 40, Romney, WV 26757.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.