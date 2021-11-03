“And happiness is coming home again.”
— “Happiness,” from “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Here in West Virginia, we may not be the wealthiest people around and we certainly don’t live the longest (thank you, coal mines, drugs and obesity).
But are we unhappy?
A website called NiceRx thinks those 2 factors add up to make West Virginia is “the 5th most unhappiest state in the US.”
I’ll try to ignore their “most unhappiest” bad grammar, but I’m already indisposed to give these folks much charity.
The NiceRx folk have mined online data to manufacture a happiness index for the 50 states and the countries of the world. Their “research” (their term, not mine) puts the U.S. in the bottom half of happy countries and West Virginia in the bottom 5 of happy states.
They may have crunched numbers, but they’ve never seen the fog rising off the South Branch in the morning.
They may have interesting statistics, but they don’t know what a bonfire on a summer night can do for the soul.
Or the sound of wild turkeys down the holler as we walk the dog.
Money can’t buy that, but that’s 1 of the 5 factors NiceRx used to calculate its happiness index.
I shouldn’t let this online company get to me like it has, but I have.
We get pitches from P.R. firms almost daily with indexes, rankings and lists they’ve concocted to give us some insight into 21st-Century life.
Sometimes they’re straightforward — like the percentage of adults in the workforce or the incidence over death from drug overdoses (West Virginia doesn’t do very well in either of those).
But sometimes they’re silly, like 1 from Frontier a couple summers back that looked at Twitter postings to determine what each state’s favorite female superhero was.
I think it was in conjunction with a movie that was streaming, but all I could think was why does this phone-and-Internet provider that can’t make anyone in West Virginia happy devote an employee to digging up this information — and sending out multiple press releases about it — when it has so many more issues to fix to improve its image?
And then there’s the stuff from folks like NiceRx (not to be confused with the discount-drug people, GoodRx).
They’ll make a formula that factors in several bits of information to reach conclusions, like the 2 from different P.R. firms that we got within a week of each other. One told us West Virginia was 1 of the 5 best places to retire and the other said it’s 1 of the 10 worst.
So, NiceRx looked at 5 factors — average household income, life expectancy, serious mental health issues, murder rate and something called “overall safety,” which is a compilation of a state’s rating in 5 other rankings — of financial, road, residential and workplace safety and emergency preparedness.
That’s a lot of extrapolating, NiceRx.
There may be method to their madness, but I can’t figure out what it is. Clicking the link to view the full research gets you to a webpage that doesn’t do that.
Regardless of NiceRx’s methodology, their assumptions are just flat-out wrong.
At least they are about money buying happiness. West Virginia has the 2nd-lowest average income in the nation.
That doesn’t make me unhappy. I make less than half what I did in the Chicago suburbs 15 years ago and I’m having a blast living the West Virginia life.
Money aside, 1 part of NiceRx’s formula was actually troubling. Our life expectancy is about the lowest in the nation.
However, a little digging showed that West Virginia’s murder rate and mental health issues are about in the middle of the national pack.
And that “safety score” meta-data-compilation? Way too convoluted to take seriously.
Of course, I’m not sure NiceRx is wanting to be taken seriously. It wants people to talk about NiceRx and maybe visit its website.
Maybe its nonsense worked. I’ve mentioned it by name 9 times so far, although I heartily discourage you from bothering to click on its website.
Just because a website comes up with a ranking or list doesn’t mean the product of its efforts makes any sense or has any interest.
And it sure doesn’t mean they understand what happiness is.
“Happiness is singing together when day is through,
“And happiness is those who sing with you.”
