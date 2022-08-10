King says goodbye to the Review, hello to retirement
ROMNEY — In February of 2008, the Hampshire Review’s then-sports editor Jim King penned a column that described how he figured out that he wanted to be a journalist.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 11:27 am
“I fell in love with journalism as a high school student back in Missouri,” the column read. “when I realized that it combined 2 great passions of mine – being nosy and telling stories.”
King’s 15-year epic of being nosy and telling stories for the Review (and a 46-year career in journalism) is coming to a close this Friday: he’ll step into his new role as “Hampshire County retiree.”
When King moved here 15 years ago, he had just left his job as a daily newspaper editor in the Chicago suburbs, and was teaching a couple classes as an adjunct at Potomac State College and subbing in Hampshire County Schools.
Six months later, the Review published an ad that caught his attention – they were looking to replace their sports editor.
And the rest was Hampshire County history.
“It was an act of faith,” King said about moving to Romney with his partner. “I didn’t have a job, and we still owned a house in the Chicago suburbs that hadn’t sold, as the real estate crash was deepening.”
His faith paid off, and over the years he switched from sports editor to managing editor, and from managing editor to senior editor.
Now, Emma June Grosskopf has taken over the role as managing editor, with support from sports editor Nick Carroll and reporter Kenia Itzep – with Sallie See still leading the charge.
“I can’t emphasize enough the impact Jim has had on the Review,” See said. “He’s been a tremendous mentor to everyone on the staff.”
His precise design skills have changed the face of the Review over the years, evolving the look and feel of the paper while still maintaining the “hyper-local,” community-centered coverage.
“He just knows so much about the industry,” See added. “But most of all, he’s a pleasure to work with. We’ve valued his leadership and friendship over the years.”
The Review has been in the ownership of See’s family since John J. Cornwell brought it into existence almost 140 years ago, and she’s going to continue to keep an eye on things, King said. He added, “Emma June, Nick and Kenia will lead you and the Review into an amazing future.”
Once his final day in the Main Street office passes, he’s planning on easing into retirement.
“No great travel plans, no new job awaiting,” he mused. “I’ve been working for 46 years…somewhere along the way, I lost the sense of vacation.”
So right now, King’s plan is no plans, and that’ll be just what he needs for a while.
Come Join Us
We want to say goodbye to Jim in style – and we want your help doing it. Stop by the Review office Friday for a send-off reception.
When: 1-3 p.m. Friday
Where: 74 W. Main St. in Romney
Refreshments will be included.
