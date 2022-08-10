King says goodbye to the Review, hello to retirement

Jim and Nittany

Senior Editor Jim King, hard at work with the Review newshound, Nittany the Pooch.

ROMNEY — In February of 2008, the Hampshire Review’s then-sports editor Jim King penned a column that described how he figured out that he wanted to be a journalist.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.