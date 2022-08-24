ROMNEY — The Romney Rotary Club honored 3 this weekend at the Knights of Olde Hampshire lunch – catching up on 2020, 2021 and 2022’s honorees.
Patty Anderson – 2020
Born in Keyser, Anderson came to Hampshire after college in 1972, working as a social worker with the Department of Health and Human Resources in child protective services until 1982.
She married the late Bill Anderson in 1974, blending their family. They opened Anderson’s Corner in Romney in 1981.
Her accomplishments speak for themselves:
• Active and current member of Romney Rotary and organizer of the Warm the Children program, the WV Peach Festival and Refresh Restart Romney.
• Charter member of the Fort Mill Ridge Foundation
• Founding board member of the Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau
• Former member of the Romney Sunflower Fest, Hampshire Heritage Days and Romney Business and Professional Organization
• Former member of the Hampshire County Chamber of Commerce
• Former member of the Romney 250th Anniversary Celebration committee in 2012, and former member of the Hampshire County 250th Anniversary Celebration in 2004
• Founding committee member of the Romney ON-Trac program
• Ten-year board member of the Hampshire County Sheltered Services Center
• Active board member of the Potomac Center
• Active in Community effort to “Save the State Barn” project and designate Romney as a Certified Arts Community and Historic District
In Rotary’s words: “Patty is a visionary, a dreamer, a believer – but most importantly, a ‘doer’...anything to make that vision a reality and provide benefit to all.”
Roberta Miller – 2021
Miller embodies the idea of “Hampshire County’s mom,” and even with 6 kids and a farm to keep her busy, she made time to branch out into her community through volunteering, leadership and service.
Her accomplishments include:
• Charter Member of Farm Women’s Club from 1949-1953
• Charter Member of the Extension Homemakers 1964-2022 – now Community Education Outreach Service
• Family members of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church from 1975
• Active in outreach ministry with the First United Methodist Church of Romney 1975-2022
• Outreach service includes:
• Food Pantry
• World Hunger Outreach Mission
• Methodist United Women – 76 years
• American Cancer Relay for Life – Team Captain
• Hospice of the Panhandle – Annual Bake Sale and Auction
• Secretary of Hampshire Center Auxiliary
• Secretary for HC Taxpayers Association – 36 years
• Hampshire County Outstanding Citizen Award 2012
• Member of the GFWC of Romney/Legislative Committee – 50 years
• Member of the American Legion & Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary
• Member of HC Farm Bureau
• Member of the Jersey Mountain Ruritans
• Many, many years of service with the Burlington United Methodist Apple Harvest Festival
In Rotary’s words: “Bobby has lived a life of selfless service to her family and community. Every minute of every day has been spent in joy and service.”
Bill Roomsburg – 2022
A born-and-raised Hampshire native, Roomsburg worked for Hampshire County Schools for 35 years teaching vocational agriculture, FFA and shop, with focus on plant science, livestock, soil science, forestry and leadership.
He has received many honors in his time, including
• The Honorary Greenhand Degree
• The Honorary Chapter Farmer Degree
• The Honorary State Farmer Degree
• The Honorary American Farmer Degree
• From the Alpha Tau Alpha Fraternity at WVU, he was awarded recognition for teaching vo-ag practice to students worldwide
• District Ruritan Distinguished Service Award
• Upper WV Ruritan member of the year and Tom Downing Fellow
• Hampshire High School Striving for Excellence Award
• Friend of FH Award
• Hampshire County Hall of Fame
• Hampshire County Outstanding Citizens Award for 2013
• County Commission 2016 award for Excellent Career Dedicated to Teaching
Roomsburg is
• A 64-year member of the Augusta Ruritan Club, instrumental in the purchasing and development of the current fairgrounds
• Responsible for starting the Hampshire County Livestock Show and Sale, along with colleagues John Saville and Porter Smith. This year marked the 50th anniversary of the show, which yielded millions of dollars for youth here
In Rotary’s words: “Bill knows each tree, each stone, each bend of the field and what it can yield…he identifies with the mountains, rivers, fields and the children, as he can see something of himself in it all.”
