College partnership 2023

The presidents of four colleges – two in Maryland and two in West Virginia – signed a partnership agreement on Monday that paves the way for collaboration in a wide range of workforce training programs. Pictured, left to right, are Potomac State College of West Virginia University Campus President Dr. Chris Gilmer, Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College President Dr. Tom Striplin, Garrett College President Dr. Richard Midcap, and Allegany College of Maryland President Dr. Cynthia Bambara.

CUMBERLAND — Four colleges – two in Maryland and two in West Virginia – signed a partnership agreement on Monday that paves the way for collaboration in a wide range of workforce training programs.

“This agreement provides a mechanism to increase accessibility and reduce student costs in high-demand programs throughout the region,” said Dr. Chris Gilmer, campus president of Potomac State College of West Virginia University.

