I am wondering, as are we all, just where we are going and how we will get there. The COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t show any sign of slowing down, although some areas seem to be doing better than others. But in too many places the numbers just keep going up.
Apparently about $1.8 trillion was paid out in the first CARES stimulus package. It is a little difficult to tell from the various sources how and where it is being dispersed.
One website, visualcapitalist.com, attempts an explanation of what happened back in March. Debates are ongoing about the next phases of relief while there are rumors that some relief money is stalled and not being distributed?
And some ($500 million?) going unaccounted for – to large corporations? And all the while politicians argue about who gets to be helped. Oh, and suddenly the current president asks the Supreme Court to repeal the Affordable Care Act. As a senior citizen living below the poverty level, I have to say that this would be disastrous to those of us for whom this is the only option for healthcare.
And then one wonders how this stimulus is being paid for, where is the money coming from? I don’t have an explanation and if someone out there can try to explain it that would be great. An article in the New York Times says the Federal Reserve is buying the bonds. And then pays the profits to the Treasury and it is as if it never happened at all.
Or here – the Federal Reserve doesn’t have to print money, it creates “digital dollars,” CBS News reports.
And as the current president said in 2016 “you never have to default because you print the money.” It sounds like the Emperor’s new clothes to me. I mean, do any of them actually understand what they themselves are saying?
If you are paying even a little bit of attention, you will have seen that the horribly wealthy got even more so in the first 2 months since the shutdowns started late March.
In the United States (where 16 of the 25 wealthiest billionaires in the world are) these individuals saw their net worth go up by about $178 billion, Forbes reports.
There are many reasons why the rich get richer and the rest of us don’t. One example is that of a CEO of one fast food company who had a salary of $1.2 million in 2018 with a total compensation of $14 million. This while the workers are getting less than $10 an hour, working part-time with no benefits. Oh, except foods stamps and Affordable Health Care insurance.
You’ve heard or read me say this before – tax the 1 percent. If we taxed those 16 billionaires an extra 1 percent, do you think that they would notice? Miss a vacation or a dinner out?
And that doesn’t count all the other billionaires and millionaires. In West Virginia alone, it has been calculated that if the top wealthy paid the same percent of income tax as their secretaries, we would have another $500 million for education and infrastructure. Per year.
I am for more funding for teachers, law enforcement and similar services. Require all peace/police officers (of whatever title) to have college degrees, psychological testing and training and, for goodness sakes, teach them how to disarm someone with a knife and talk down a “crazy” person.
And pay them the appropriate wages. This would help with some of the race issues that we are facing, if we had peace officers who could do exactly that – keep the peace.
We are facing a “new normal” in our near future. Most of us will get there and it may not look like what we hope. The economy may suffer, we may have to start over in some areas.
But there will be a future (if we survive climate change) and I hope that it brings a new awareness of the need for kindness, for caring for our neighbors, our community and our planet.
And I wish for everyone a bit of joy in each day. I hope that soon we can start hugging people again and see those smiles now hidden behind very necessary masks.
