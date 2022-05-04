The U.S. has been “energy independent” since 2020. And it still is.
From Forbes magazine, “...the full calendar years of 2020 and 2021 both turned out to be net [energy] export years.” So, I was surprised to see this statement in Alex Mooney’s March 28 e-newsletter: “I am proud to cosponsor H.R. 684 — the Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act. This bill reauthorizes construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, a critical step towards energy independence and affordable gas.”
“Jobs preservation”? According to a State Department report, the Keystone XL pipeline could create up to 3,900 jobs if it were built in a single year, but only 35 would be permanent. Oil transported from Canada (via the Keystone XL pipeline) contributes to U.S. energy independence? Hmm…
The dogma: We can drill our way to energy independence and/or affordable gas. Is this true?
Definitions of “energy independence” from factcheck.org: 1) producing more energy than consumed, 2) exporting more energy than imported, 3) had a greater number of exports than imports of petroleum (including crude oil and refined products from crude oil, such as gasoline).
All 3 definitions correctly imply that the energy market is a global one. Biden’s administration is often called “anti-fossil fuels,” largely due to the mistaken belief that it’s impeding drilling by denying leases.
From a CNN fact check, we have “...the Biden administration approved more drilling permits in its first year than the Trump administration approved in 2017, 2018 and 2019, though fewer than it approved in 2020.”
In the same article, Jim Krane, Rice University’s Wallace S. Wilson Fellow for Energy Studies, is quoted.
“It’s not a lack of leasing that’s holding back U.S /crude. It’s Wall Street,” he said. “The federal government is like a third-tier player in the U.S. oil market. Market signals themselves are the main driver of energy production and decision-making in the U.S..”
The American Petroleum Institute notes, “Developing a lease takes years and substantial effort to determine whether the underlying geology holds commercial quantities of oil and/or gas.”
There are at least 9,000 leases currently not producing oil. Between that, and the time it takes from the start of a lease to the start of a flow of oil, more leases are not going to help us with the current crisis.
In many countries, gas costs much more than it does here in the U.S. According to kiplinger.com, in mid-March, a gallon of gas in U.S. dollars cost in Hong Kong $10.90, in Denmark $9.17, in the United Kingdom $8.06, and in the U.S. $4.69.
Oil companies sell to the highest bidder. The price we pay will respond accordingly.
Oil refineries in the U.S. are better geared toward the heavy crude oil, such as would have been delivered by the Keystone XL, than the light crude that tends to be available in the ground here in the U.S. Thus, the Keystone XL may have helped to keep the oil refineries in Texas busy, but that doesn’t necessarily mean jobs for West Virginians.
On the other hand, according to the API, “The domestic petroleum market has largely been saturated even as the U.S. has played a growing role in expanding global oil supplies.” Additionally, in August 2019, the U.S. produced 9,834 million barrels per day, but in Jan. 2022, it only produced 7,982 million barrels per day of finished gasoline, so the refineries could be producing more gasoline now, but they aren’t.
America will always be part of the global energy market. And according to the Cato Institute, that’s a good thing. But we can’t drill, or pipeline, our way to lower gas prices.
