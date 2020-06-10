Have you ever felt violated and then angered? Well, I felt that way on Wednesday of last week.
Now I want revenge and that’s pretty tough when you know what the Bible says about forgiveness. OK, revenge is a little harsh so how about I want the one who has wronged me to make restitution and if he (or she) is caught to spend time for their crime?
I know you’re asking yourself what is he ranting about. On Wednesday I went out to my truck and what do I find? Someone had been in it and taken my stuff.
And my anger is not just over the stuff they took, but the fact that now I have to change my lifestyle. In the 20-plus years I have lived here I have never ever had to lock my truck in front of my house.
Understand that I live almost a mile out a private road, to which I have a 600-foot driveway, so to get to my house you have to look for it or know where it is. Considering the time in which it occurred — 10:15 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. — someone had to be watching my place.
That makes me angry too.
My hope is that the sheriff’s department will catch a break and get a lead on who stole my stuff. By the way, I wasn’t the only person who was hit, according to the deputy who took my report. He said 2 other vehicles in Capon Bridge were struck by these thieves the same night — assuming that it was the same perpetrators.
As I said, now I will have to alter my lifestyle by locking my vehicles along with everything else I own, which is what angers me the most. I should not have to worry about these things at my own home.
I have for years enjoyed being able to walk over to my shed without having to have keys. Or walking out to my truck to get something I left behind without having to have my keys. Or driving over to my next-door neighbor’s home without locking everything up.
Those days are gone forever.
I will also definitely be wary of things I hear or see around my home.
Unfortunately, when I lived in Silver Spring, Md., I expected that this type of situation could happen. In Maryland everything was locked, and I even took the keys out of my riding lawnmower.
But here I had high expectations for the days of not worrying about being robbed. Though I guess I should have expected it since several months back my new neighbors had 2 of their 4-wheelers stolen from their garage in less than 2 weeks after moving in.
I guess that crime can happen anywhere and I’ll just have to get used to it.
But I am going kicking and screaming, as should you. Good luck, sheriff’s department. Catch the bad guys.
A column first published June 13, 2018, part of the portfolio that earned Ed honors as 1 of the 3 best weekly news columnists in West Virginia that year.
