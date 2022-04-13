Not a Twitter fan, though I have an account that I have only logged into once in the last 6, 7, 8, oh who remembers how long ago — except yesterday to see if it was still active.
And it is.
I think I originally opened it because someone said if you were in business you had to have a Twitter account. Well obviously in my case it wasn’t true.
My youngest grandson thinks very highly of Elon Musk; he really loves the Tesla. Frankly my like-don’t like meter went up a few points when I read about Musk becoming the largest shareholder in Twitter — or, should I say, because of his reason for doing it: freedom of speech.
Now mind you, I have never personally listened to or watched a satire called “The Babylon Bee,” but I did read an article about them having their account suspended by Twitter for this comment: “The Babylon Bee’s Man of The Year is Rachel Levine.” She (or he — I don’t know which) identifies him/herself as transgender and is the admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commission Corps.
Twitter went on to say about Babylon Bee’s suspension: “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”
I guess I always thought that comedy was based on making fun of someone else or self-deprecation. I’m not sure how Babylon Bee’s comment rated a threat or harassment; they made a statement of what they called truth.
Freedom of speech is a term that is becoming an oxymoron, especially if you don’t agree with the other side, no matter which one it is — or if you have an opinion that they don’t agree with.
It used to be that you could sit and have an intelligent conversation with someone and agree to disagree. Not anymore. All they want to do is yell at you and call you a racist or homophobe or whatever.
A great example is I used to have a friend who I tried to have an intelligent conversation with (notice I said “used to have”) on the topic of “all lives mater.”
Not only did I get unfriended from her site, I was also called a racist because I used the term “all lives mater.” Now understand, this is a very well educated (3 degrees) individual who is a professor of theology and social studies at the University of Virginia. And she is teaching our young people to think only like she does.
It’s not surprising that some people are confused about what they can and cannot say when it pertains to sexual identity, when the newest Supreme Court Justice is asked by a female senator, “Can you provide a definition of the word ‘woman’?”
Ketanji Brown-Jackson’s response is almost like she was a politician and not a judge, “I’m not a biologist.” Talk about deflection, a non-answer.
You might ask what do the last 2 paragraphs have to do with freedom of speech?
Well in my view, truth is not hate speech. Truth is not what you believe it is. Unfortunately, in today’s world, people believe in relativism, the doctrine that “knowledge, truth and morality exist in relation to culture, society or historical context, and are not absolute.”
So, in other words, truth is relative to a situation, which would mean that if I lie about something, then it is OK if the situation warrants it.
Or if I steal something it’s OK if the situation warrants it.
Than why do we have laws if everything is relative? I guess that would mean that the rioting, burning and looting in Washington was OK because these people felt like it was warranted.
There are so many people that want to dictate what we can say and yet they want to have the right to say what they want and tell those who don’t agree to be quiet or cut off their Twitter account. Maybe it’s time for those who believe in the truth to speak up and stop being quiet about what they believe is truth.
On a lighter note, I learned a new word from the article “Dear Normal” in the March 20 edition of the Review — Zeitgeist — but I will never use it since I had to look it up and then read it a couple of times to be able to think of how it could be used in a sentence I might write.
Nope, Not going to happen Not in my lifetime.
Have a blessed weekend.o
