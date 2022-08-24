The Hampshire County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau received a Community Foundation grant to purchase 150 farm-related books appropriate for ages from infant to adult.
In the week leading up to the Farm Crawl – which was held July 16 – the libraries in Romney and Capon Bride handed out Farm Crawl bags, which included the books.
“We were very excited to be able to do outreach to the community in this way, promoting literacy and educating people about agriculture as well as focusing on our heritage,” said HCCVB director Tina Ladd.
Leading up to Labor Day weekend, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and state law enforcement agency for the annual “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different: Drive High, Get a DUI” program.
From now until Sept. 5, law enforcement agencies across the state will be emphasizing dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities to take drug-impaired drivers off the road.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re impaired by drugs or alcohol,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “Make a good decision and don’t put yourself or other West Virginia road users at risk. It’s not worth it. Never drive impaired.”
The West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind is holding a community open house from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Dean of Students Melanie Hesse said the school’s goal is to showcase the school, the program and all of the services it offers.
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey. Prices in West Virginia are 63.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
