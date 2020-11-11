I had one of those Sunday evening when ABC World News came on and led not with the presidential election or the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the news that Alex Trebek, the longtime host of “Jeopardy!” had died.
And I found myself absolutely bawling.
Now remember, I’ve worked in news pretty much all my adult life. I’ve been up close to grisly deaths and I’ve been part of reporting from further afield on big events in our nation’s life, like 9/11, the Challenger explosion and the Columbine High School shootings.
I’m of an age that I remember the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., and the horror of the Manson murders.
And there I was in my living room crying over the death of a quiz show host.
As I sorted through my unexpected reaction, I realized 2 important points.
First, Alex Trebek had been part of my life for over half my life. He had been hosting this incarnation of “Jeopardy!” for 35 years.
He would visit my house faithfully for a half hour every weekday evening, his low-key demeanor and his politeness moving along the contest.
Along the way, I felt I got to know him – well me and 10 million other Americans who tuned in nightly. We were there with him when he shaved his trademark mustache.
We agonized with him when 1 or 2 contestants had such bad games they didn’t make it to the Final Jeopardy round.
We were along for the ride when amazing players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer caught our imagination.
And we were all rooting for him starting a year ago when he announced he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. I was uplifted by his openness about it, by his battle to beat it and his continued presence orchestrating our nightly 30 minutes of answers and questions.
But that shouldn’t be enough to make a grown man cry, even this sentimental sap.
Then I understood that more than enjoying his stewardship of a favorite diversion, I saw a lot of Alex Trebek in myself — or myself in him. The better parts of me, of course, not the whole package.
He was the host of “Jeopardy!,” but he wasn’t the star. He made sure the contestants and the challenging clues were what viewers focused on.
He carried on, year after year, mustache or not, pancreatic cancer or not, to deliver the goods. Ten days before his death he was in the studio shooting another batch of shows. Ten days.
I hope I’m that good and focused 10 days before I go. I hope I always view my role in this job I love the same way he did.
I’ll orchestrate the Hampshire Review’s coverage, but our star will always be the stories we tell – the triumphs, the challenges of life here, the pieces that knit our lives together and the photos that capture special moments.
And if there are personalities in our “show” to be noted, they are the bright, caring, insightful people who do so much of the heavy lifting of producing a paper and website and Facebook page — the Nick Carrolls and Emma June Grosskopfs, the Sydney and Ed Maurers, the Kitty Savages and Roy Knights and Don Kesners and Patrick Turnes and so many others.
I like to imagine that everyone has an inner star they try to radiate to the world around them. I just never realized until Sunday that mine was Alex Trebek.
I’ll watch these last 7 weeks of episodes he had recorded before his death. I’ll watch with sadness for our loss and gratitude for his gift and always the hope that I can nail Final Jeopardy just like the best of the day’s contestants.
