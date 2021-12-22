ROMNEY — The school board approved an increased supplement for both the county transportation and maintenance supervisors at Monday night’s board meeting, opening the door for continued discussion surrounding pay for all school employees.
President Debbie Champ explained that both the transportation supervisor position (held by J.W. See) and the maintenance supervisor position (held by Steve Hott) have a salaried portion determined by state code, and a supplement that is awarded by the county. She said that right now, the 2 supervisors are sitting at state salary with a $16,000 supplement. The discussion Monday night was whether or not to approve a $4,060 increase to the supplement.
“I know it’s a controversy, and will be the 1st proverbial snowball going down the hill,” said vice president Ed Morgan. “If we offer these gentlemen (the increase), then we’d need to look at the directors, the teachers, and that’s a lot of money.”
Over the last several board meetings, members of the transportation staff have either appeared or been in attendance to show support for transportation supervisor See, and how they believe he has stepped up during the pandemic to make sure all kids get to school.
“I’m torn,” Champ said. “He’s doing most days on a bus; I don’t think there are very many he’s not. And I’d like to do something with that… but how do we reward everyone else who’s been doing backflips because of Covid?”
Board members Bernie Hott and Dee Dee Rinker were not in favor of approving the supplement at Monday’s meeting. Hott suggested that the matter be revisited after the school year concluded, and Rinker’s concerns were financial.
“Personally, I don’t think it’s fair just to give the supplement. I realize the amount of work (See) is doing, but everyone in the county employed by the school system is doing extra with Covid,” she explained. “I just don’t think we have the money.”
Hott echoed Rinker’s sentiment, adding that it’s not just the maintenance and transportation departments who have been stepping up during crisis mode.
“I’m not saying these 2 guys don’t deserve it, but where do we draw the line?” he asked.
Morgan made the motion to increase the supplement by $4,060, and board member Matt Trimble seconded the motion. It was put to a vote, which passed 3-2, with Hott and Rinker being the 2 “no” votes.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
The school board highlighted the achievements of Hampshire High School students who were the Math Field Day winners. There were about 20 students who were recognized.
Personnel director Pam Slocum, who filled in for Superintendent Jeff Pancione at Monday’s meeting, recommended that board members issue a letter of assurance to commit additional funds to cover the estimated costs for projects in the bond call. There is a letter of assurance needed at most steps along the way, finance director Denise Hott explained.
The approved personnel list showed that John Ellifritz, alternative education teacher at HHS, will be resigning, “effective when a qualified replacement is hired or the last day of the 2021-22 school term.” He said he’d be going to work in Mineral County. o
