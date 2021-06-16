HHS grad Bell balances submarine life and fatherhood
And right now? He’s navigating the waters of balance between the 2.
Bell, a Romney transplant from Wrightstown, N.J. and a 1996 Hampshire High grad, traded in small-town living for the Marines after high school, and now, 25 years later, he’s in a new position: Captain of the USS Cheyenne, a Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine.
After accepting the position on Jan. 22 in Pearl Harbor, Bell can confidently say it’s a big job, both commanding the Cheyenne and upholding its strong legacy.
“It’s great to have a boat with a strong motto and great history,” Bell explained. “I want Cheyenne to be a family that every sailor wants to come to.”
The motto of the submarine is “Ride the Legend,” which stems from Cheyenne’s cowboy history (think Cheyenne, Wyoming). The boat is decorated in old-west fashion, Bell described, with horse statues, doorknockers in the shape of brass arrowheads, with lasso details around the crew’s mess, etc.
He added that the motto and the tradition behind the boat give the crew a little bit of “swagger.”
“Think a cowboy walking into a New York City bar,” he said. “We make an entrance.”
The Cheyenne was commissioned by the U.S. Navy in 1996 and has a crew of about 140 sailors. Bell, now the C.O. of the boat, has to balance his jobs as both “Captain” and “Dad.”
Being away from family, sometimes for months on end, it gives a new meaning to “work-life balance” for Bell, who is both a husband and a father to triplet daughters.
“Balancing family and submarine life is always difficult. I’m often gone for extended periods, and when I’m home, I’m still the Captain,” he commented. “Being gone so often makes you appreciate being home more.”
While Bell might have to be apart from his wife and daughters, he has another family he’s an integral part of: the Cheyenne family.
“The crew bonds,” he explained. “We live in a different era underway. We read books; we play games. There was a bit of an Uno craze a few days ago, and we sit and talk.”
Bell added that the Cheyenne family eases the feeling of being gone.
The longest Bell has been away from his family has been a year, he said, but usually stints on the submarine range from 3 to 6 months long. Additionally, relocating is all a part of the job, and his family is in the process currently of moving from Hawaii to Connecticut.
Bell said that homecomings are always the best, when he returns to his family. His daughters, Juliette, Violet and Charlotte, turn 7 at the end of the month, and he said he likes to focus on them when he’s back home.
“(My daughters) have been able to watch and join in the excitement as the submarine pulls in from a long time away,” he said. “We usually like to plan a mini stay-cation: make pancakes, play with Legos, skateboard, Nerf wars and tons of arts and crafts.”
More often than not, with 80s rock playing in the background (“I may have influenced them,” Bell admitted.).
Games, crafts and “park hopping” (going from playground to playground) is all on the agenda for the triplets when Dad is back, and while Bell said being a dad of 3 girls can definitely be a handful, overall it’s “wonderful.”
“My wife and I like to say we have been on a ‘playdate’ for the last 7 years,” Bell added.
