ROMNEY – A split vote on the Romney Parks and Recreation board Tuesday will result in the closure of the Romney pool this summer.
There were enough applicants for both the lifeguard and the pool manager positions, said president Keri Shreve, but the pool itself is extremely worse-for-wear.
Shreve pointed out that the pool’s liner is 18 years old, and that somewhere in the pool is a leak.
“It doesn’t look good,” she said. “I’ve never seen it down this low.”
The board took a vote, and the majority of members voted to close the pool for the summer in the hopes of getting it repaired and back on its feet.
More details and “what’s next” will be in next week’s Review.
