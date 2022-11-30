ROMNEY — Hospice of the Panhandle offers a unique opportunity for the community to honor and remember loved ones.
The 40-year program, Light Up A Life, is held in each of the four counties in which Hospice operates. Community members are invited to purchase a luminary for their loved ones, and the luminaries are displayed at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5:15 p.m.
Luminaries, which each bear the name of a person being honored, can be purchased for $15, and angel luminaries can be purchased for $100. A new recognition, called a circle of light, was added three years ago and can be purchased for $250. Angels and circles of light are mailed to participants as a keepsake for the holiday season.
For an additional $5, donors also can add a photo of their remembered or honored loved one, which is displayed at each location.
“Light Up A Life is a longstanding tradition for Hospice of the Panhandle,” said CEO Margaret Cogswell. “Doing something special to remember a loved one during this time of year is so important. Many of our families participate year after year.”
Residents who can’t attend the lighting-ceremonies can still drop by the locations throughout the evening of the ceremony to look at the light display.
