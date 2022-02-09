Good job
In response to Mr. Lombardi’s column on 1/12/22 and Mr. Heidemans on 1/26/22 I agree with your opinions. What Progressive, Marxist, Communists hate is the truth. When you tell the truth it gets under their skin. Good job men.
George Fontaine, Delray
‘For the People’ revisited
I read with interest the letter last week from Dorothy Kengla. She wrote about all of her reasons favoring the “For the People Act.” I wish this Act had been in effect for the 2020 Presidential election.
Ms. Kengla said that one of the things this Act would do is require candidates for President and Vice President to disclose 10 years of their tax returns, to ensure that no unethical influences were driving their desire to run for office. I just read a book by Peter Schweizer entitled “Red Handed,” which as I write this is Number 1 on Amazon. To quote Mr. Schweizer, “In short, the new evidence makes clear that the Biden family received some $31 million from Chinese businessmen with very close ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence during and after Joe Biden’s tenure as Vice President. Indeed, as of this writing, some of those financial relationships remain intact.” And then he proceeded to outline the evidence.
Now, before some accuse Mr Schweizer of being a “right-wing hack,” you should know that he also includes both Republicans and Democrats in his book about undue Chinese influence and monetary gains.
There is something to remember in these trying times of our country. You may ask, why haven’t I heard anything about this expose’ in the news. Remember that the biggest power that the media has is the power to ignore. When there is bad information about someone or something that they don’t want the people to know, they don’t print it, and you won’t know about it. They did that with Hunter Biden’s laptop before the last election.
There is one another thing I would like to say about fair elections. There is only one thing that should be in the “For the People Act” to ensure fair elections. PASS VOTER ID. You don’t need anything else.
Joanne Laird, Bloomery
Bright hopefuls sought
In this difficult year for our children and all those involved in their education and care, we encourage high school or home-schooled students residing in Morgan or Hampshire Counties to apply for the 2022 Bright Scholarship. It is intended for students in 9th through 12th grades to support a summer project, and is estimated this year to be worth up to $2,500 or so. The application deadline is April 1, 2022.
We are looking for exciting proposals with clear intellectual and/or artistic merit in any STEAM topic (science, technology, engineering, arts or math). By arts we mean literature, performing arts, media arts or visual arts.
Previous Bright Scholars have taken advanced training in classical ballet and modern dance, studied architecture, used large telescopes, experienced what being a doctor is really like, honed their sight-reading skills in advanced string ensembles, worked on GPS-related problems in Morgan County, taken drawing lessons and studied double bass in jazz band.
A 2016/17 Bright Scholar from Berkeley Springs High School has graduated from an Ivy League university and, amongst many other achievements, is now co-author on a paper in a prestigious science journal describing the effects of COVID on infants born during the pandemic.
The Bright Scholarship application is available from high school counselors and websites, and at www.ewvcf.org. Amy Pancake (304-822-7200 and apancake@ewvcf.org) at the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation will be pleased to answer questions.
Dr. Harold and Mrs. Jan Bright, Winchester
