MORGANTOWN — The latest COVID-19 test results involving students at West Virginia University show the highest number yet of students testing positive.
Information at WVU’s ‘Return to Campus’ website shows test results received Sunday, Aug. 30, as 27 positive cases out of 136 tests, which is a 19.85 positive test rate.
The number marks the most positive tests WVU has recorded since it began testing students in late July.
WVU moved last week to ongoing testing focused on symptomatic individuals and sample testing of certain groups, including those living in residence halls, participating in athletics and in performing arts, among others, as necessary.
Officials said the number of positive tests was expected to increase.
“Our testing is becoming much more focused on potential high-risk groups and individuals on campus as well continuing to identify any cluster outbreaks,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said. “We are also receiving self-reported cases from those who have tested positive through off-campus mechanisms such as urgent care clinics and primary care providers.”
WVU said Monday there are 140 students isolating on-campus, 108 off-campus with17 to isolate at home (not in Morgantown).
There are currently 472 students on the Morgantown campus quarantining. Of those, 123 are in quarantine on-campus, another 331 off-campus and 18 students decided to quarantine at home (not in Morgantown).
“The majority of students who are in quarantine have been identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive,” Coben said. “Because they are quarantining, they should not be spreading the virus on campus. However, we are watching these cases closely.”
No new cases have been reported on WVU’s Beckley or Keyser campuses.
WVU said it would update its dashboard Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.
