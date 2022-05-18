• May 20: Last day for seniors
• May 22: Baccalaureate, 4 p.m., Kirby Assembly of God
• May 23: Bump-up Day
• May 23: HHS athletics banquet, 6 p.m., HHS gymnasium
• May 25: HHS senior scholarship awards, 6 p.m., HHS auditorium
• May 27: WVSDB graduation, 10 a.m., Multipurpose Room.
• May 27: WVSDB last day of classes
• May 27: HHS graduation, 7 p.m., Rannells Field, weather permitting
• May 30: Memorial Day; no school
• May 31: Hampshire’s last day of classes, half day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.